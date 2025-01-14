Tulip Siddiq resigns as government minister amid Bangladesh corruption probes

Tulip Siddiq has resigned as a government minister amid a number of corruption probes in Bangladesh.

In a letter to Keir Starmer she revealed she had been cleared of breaking the ministerial code, but said her position had become a “distraction”.

She also thanked the Labour leader for his “confidence” in her.

The Treasury minister, who was responsible for tackling financial crime, had been investigated by Sir Keir’s standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus after reports that she lived in properties in London linked to allies of her aunt, the deposed prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

In her letter, Ms Siddiq said that after reviewing the matter “Sir Laurie has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code. As he notes, there is no evidence to suggest that I have acted improperly in relation to the properties I have owned or lived in. “

She added: “My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the government.”

However, she went on, “it is clear that continuing in my role as economic secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of government. My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour government... I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position.”

She is the second minister to go in six months, after former transport secretary Louise Haigh.

Her resignation came hours after it was reported that authorities in Bangladesh filed a criminal case against Ms Siddiq, accusing her of misusing her position as an MP to gain influence and illegally acquire land with her aunt.

It comes after Ms Siddiq was apparently named in two corruption probes in Bangladesh linked to her aunt’s government launched by Bangladesh’s anti-corruption commission (ACC).

The ACC said it had filed a case against Sheikh Hasina and her wider family over an alleged large-scale land grab of land in a suburb of Dhaka. The case named both the former prime minister and Ms Siddiq.

ACC director Akhter Hossain said: “Sheikh Hasina, in collaboration with some officials, allocated plots for herself and her family members.

“The ACC investigation team has obtained the necessary documents and found sufficient evidence to file the cases.”

According to the Guardian, the police report detailing the alleged corruption said Ms Siddiq “became aware” of a deal orchestrated by Sheikh Hasina that allotted large plots of land in Dhaka to family members.

It accuses the MP for Hampstead and Highgate of using her “special influence and authority to influence her aunt, Ms Sheikh Hasina” to arrange similar land allocations for Ms Siddiq’s mother, sister and brother.

The allegations over plots of land in Dakha are separate to a probe into allegations of embezzlement in a nuclear deal struck by Sheikh Hasina, in which Ms Siddiq has also been mentioned.

On Monday, it emerged that Labour Party posters and political flyers for Ms Siddiq were found in the ruins of the ransacked official residence of the deposed Bangladeshi prime minister.

The property, located in Dakha, Bangladesh, also contained Chanel and Swarovski bags, a certificate for a diamond and a $1,500 gold-trimmed Montblanc pen, The Times reported.

There had been growing calls for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Ms Siddiq, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying: “He appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption.

“Now the government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina.”

“It’s time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq,” the Tory leader added.

