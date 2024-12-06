Tulisa releases ‘truth’ statement about vanishing following I’m a Celeb elimination

A spokesperson for Tulisa Contostavlos has revealed the real reason why she has gone missing from I’m a Celebrity shows since she was eliminated.

The N-Dubz singer was the third star to be evicted from the jungle but unlike previous evictees, such as Jane Moore and Dean McCullough, she has failed to appear in any other I’m A Celebrity shows, such as the spin-off programme Unpacked.

Contostavlos also deleted all mentions of the show from her social media channels and has reportedly left Australia, meaning that she won’t be appearing on Sunday’s finale.

A statement by a representative for the 36-year-old, has now given further clarification on the situation and quashed any rumours of a fall out between her and friend Michelle McKenna, who had been running the star’s Instagram, reports The Metro.

“The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans,” says the source. “She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her.

“It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time.”

Tulisa’s spokesperson added: “There has been absolutely no fall out between Tulisa and her best friend Michelle. They haven’t argued once since Tulisa left the jungle. Michelle in fact travelled back to London with Tulisa... This story has been completely fabricated and wasn’t even sent to Tulisa’s team for a chance to comment prior to publication. The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons.”

Earlier this week, Tulisa shared a video on Instagram explaining she has “cleared things up” and said she “needs some time” after deleting her social media posts and not going on the spin-off show.

In the clip, she said: “I’m just doing a little video to clear a couple things up. Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed.

“I was on my Instagram trying to have a nice little scroll at some funny stuff. I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding in all the most positive way. But because it’s been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily.”

She added: “‘And I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill. This is all feeling just a little bit much at the moment. I’m just going to archive all my stuff to do with the jungle. Then when the time is right and I’ve had a little time to process I’m going to make my own reels of all my best bits I really like.”