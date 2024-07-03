Tulsa code enforcement finds violations in 97% of inspected properties
Tulsa code enforcement finds violations in 97% of inspected properties
Tulsa code enforcement finds violations in 97% of inspected properties
Laurence Tribe explained what the Supreme Court decision means in "practical purposes" and it's "devastating."
Clearly President Biden had a bad debate night. But the Supreme Court gave him a possible way out.
A teenager who crashed a BMW SUV while driving 190 km/h, causing the deaths of her sister and a friend, was sentenced Tuesday during an emotional hearing that saw many in the courtroom, including the judge and lawyers, struggle to contain their emotions. The girl, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, will spend two years on probation under conditions that include community service. She is also prohibited from driving for five years. Court heard that four teens were in the car the ni
Collective amnesia seems to have struck the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, especially around the question: Is the president above the law?Five of the six conservative justices who ruled to give the president absolute immunity for “core” presidential duties seem to have made contradictory statements during their Senate confirmation hearings.“No man is above the law,” Neil Gorsuch told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) during his confirmation hearing in 2017. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
They were "shocked" and felt "they had not been told the truth," said Axios' Alex Thompson.
Usually, a first lady looking radiant on the cover of Vogue is a PR coup for any presidential administration and a carefully-cultivated statement for a magazine that primarily covers fashion but also insists on its seriousness and depth.There have been some huge, unenforced errors in first lady features–profiling Asma al-Assad as a cosmopolitan “rose in the desert” as her dictator husband slaughtered thousands of Syrian civilians may have been the biggest–but generally, respected first lady + ta
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling their prized possessions amid reports that divorce is imminent.
Motive still being investigated, but shooting ‘could’ have racial element, police say
The pair are set to tie the knot this summer.
"I’ve lived my life, I don’t want pain anymore,” said Jan Faber before his death
More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon! Discover more about the British tennis star's private life and her split from billionaire boyfriend, Carlo Agostinelli. Details...
"We married five months later and started to build our lives," the Oscar winner recalled in her caption on Instagram
The taekwondo-trained mum wrestles a thief as he tries to steal her bike, but police do not arrive.
The actress, who shares her daughter with 'Ozark' star Tom Pelphrey, declared it's 'time for swimming lessons' for her baby girl
Op-ed appeared in Newsweek
There are many ways to give your fried eggs a kick of flavor -- but there's one canned ingredient in your pantry that you might be sleeping on.
When Jason and Travis Kelce recorded a special epsiode of their 'New Heights' podcast in London, they tried a full English breakfast, afternoon tea and more delicacies
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
Purchasing a sports utility vehicle, better known as an SUV, is a major investment, as these kinds of cars do not come cheap. Perhaps you are on a tight budget but need a whole car for the family,...