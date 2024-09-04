TULSA to NYC: Delta launches nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport
TULSA to NYC: Delta launches nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport
TULSA to NYC: Delta launches nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport
The A321XLR will kick-start a new era of long-haul flying in November. Many airlines will offer lie-flat business class for the up to 11-hour treks.
In February, I went on a 100-person Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic cruise. The all-inclusive was worth it, and I got close to wildlife.
A millennial couple quit jobs they loved in Canada to embark on a six-month break from work that they had saved and planned for over five years.
From one woman traveler to another.
Don Bucolo shares cruise etiquette tips to avoid annoying behaviors like hogging deck chairs, crowding elevators, and acting like influencers.
What is it about the airport that brings out the bizarre in people?
The Italian government is considering raising a tourist levy of up to 25 euros – up from around five euros a night currently charged in cities such as Venice – to make visitors “more responsible” and help financially disadvantaged areas fund certain services. Overtourism, which is already causing headaches from Venice to the Italian Riviera, risks costing travellers dearly as Rome considers hiking the tourist tax to make them "more responsible" – and raise cash.According to a draft decree that e
An appeal has been launched to help find an 11-year-old who was separated from his mum outside Poundland in Hayes, west London. Ibrahim was last seen in Crown Close at around 4.20pm on Monday, 2 September, when he walked away from his mother near to the junction with Station Road. It is believed that he caught a H98 bus to Hounslow West Underground Station and travelled into London, possibly on the Piccadilly Line.
Canadians are flocking to Paris for their September vacation, according to Skyscanner. Here's how much it costs to fly to Paris from Canada, and what to do in the city.
Rudi Smith, 27, and his partner, Lauren Smith, 28, were struggling to pay their £750 a month rent, so they decided to do something about it.
In a blog post, Airbnb said Local Law LL18, which states hosts must be permanent occupants of the units being rented and must register with the city before posting rentals, has "failed to combat the housing crisis". After the implementation of the law, the number of Airbnb listings allowing stays under 30 nights has fallen 83%, according to an August report by data analytics firm Airdna. Airbnb, citing data from Apartment List, said vacancy rates for apartments in New York City have remained virtually unchanged at 3.4% since the law took effect.
The sky-high aeries, both more than 6,000 square feet, top the 48-story Five Park development.
Dozens of U.S. hotels faced disruptions during Monday's busy Labor Day public holiday as over 10,000 workers went on strike after contract talks stalled, employees and the Unite Here union said. Wearing red shirts and banging buckets, Unite Here members picketed outside Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International locations from Honolulu, Hawaii to Boston, Massachusetts, to demand higher pay. The strike is occurring as the industry sees a 9% increase in Labor Day weekend domestic travel from last year, according to American Automobile Association booking data.
A guide leading a group of snorkelers off the Gold Coast of Australia was suddenly thrust into the air by a humpback whale. Max Persyn and Jacqueline Payne were among the clients of a “swim with whales” excursion by Aqua Adventures off Southport last week. The
As travelers swarmed in and out of Denver International Airport on Labor Day, many frequent United Airlines flyers had no idea flight attendants might go on strike.
Baltimore hotel workers are joining a massive nationwide strike against three major hotel chains during one of the biggest travel holidays of the year.
STORY: Visiting New Zealand just got more expensive.The government announced Tuesday (September 3) it will nearly triple entry fees for tourists to NZ$100 dollars - or $62.20 U.S. Authorities argued it would ensure visitors contributed to public services and high-quality experiences while visiting the country.Matt Doocey is the New Zealand Minister For Tourism and Hospitality."So what we want to do is shift some of the costs from the taxpayer to the visitor and ultimately what we want to do is grow tourism. We’ve got an ambitious target to double our exports as a country over the next ten years. Tourism is our second biggest export earner."The move hasn't gone down well with the holiday sector.New Zealand's Tourism Industry Association fears the fee will put visitors off while it recovers from the hit it took during the pandemic.Gavin Oliver is Managing Director of Ecozip Adventures.“I think we’re saddened by it. It went to consultation – there were a number of levels that were proposed: $50, $70 and $100. And we advocated for $50. We felt there should be an increase. But this is a very, very significant increase at a time when the tourism sector is struggling to recover post Covid.”An original NZ$35 fee was introduced in July 2019, but hasn't proven enough to cover costs associated with so many visitors.New Zealand has struggled with the impact of tourists on the natural environment, and with infrastructure stretched by the large numbers.The government said the new fee was competitive, and it was confident the country would remain an attractive destination.Official data released earlier Tuesday showed travel export receipts for the year ended June 30 were around $9 billion U.S. - that's down 5% from before the pandemic. Data also showed visitor numbers are roughly 80% of levels before the pandemic border closures.
Here's the top choice of warehouse shoppers.
How high-end sustainable travel is making a difference to the fragile mountain gorilla ecosystems in Uganda.
In October, New Zealand will triple foreign tourist entry fees to fund tourism and conservation efforts and to tackle the damage of over-tourism.