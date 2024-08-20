Tulsa Public Superintendent optimistic about new school year

CBC

As the summer comes to a close, York University could start the new school year the same way it ended the last one, with workers on strike.About 1,700 faculty members, librarians and archivists are in a strike position and say bigger class sizes and department restructuring are hurting the classroom. With classes starting Sep. 4, the union and university were in talks all weekend, with discussions continuing Monday.Members voted on a strike mandate on July 26, with 92.3 per cent of the 83.8 per