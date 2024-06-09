Tulsa Tough Cyclist Brave Oklahoma Heat

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Ex-LSU player Josh Maravich, son of Hall of Fame player Pete Maravich, dead at age 42
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Former LSU basketball player Josh Maravich, son of late Hall of Fame basketball player Pete Maravich, has died at age 42, the university announced Saturday night.
- USA TODAY Sports
Luka Doncic's NBA Finals debut leaves Dallas guard nearly speechless
Dallas guard becomes first player since Tim Duncan to record a 30-point double-double in his first Finals game. But he comes up short on assists.
- The Canadian Press
Nasa Hataoka disqualified after first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka was disqualified from the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Saturday after tournament officials reviewed videotape of her final hole in the first round and found she took too long searching for a lost ball.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
‘We have a commissioner who is a chicken s—‘: How the rank-and-file feel about signature events
“It’s the stupidest thing we’ve ever done,” said Streelman of 70-man fields with no cut or a limited one.
- LA Times
Plaschke: Caitlin Clark cut from the Olympics? This snub stinks
What the USA women's basketball committee is doing to Caitlin Clark and millions of new fans is misguided, short-sighted and just plain wrong.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Photos show officer’s injuries, torn pants from Scottie Scheffler arrest at 2024 PGA Championship
This looks like a whole lot of nothing.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Golfer hits shot into 18th green at St. Andrews from a street over, St. Andrews Link Trust releases statement
“This is an irresponsible and reckless act which shows disregard for the safety of both public and property."
- Miami Herald
‘A long time coming’: Top four picks from 2014 NHL Draft playing in Stanley Cup Finals
It’s the first time in NHL history that the top four picks from the same draft class will all compete in the same Stanley Cup Finals.
- The Canadian Press
Stanley Cup win by the Oilers would net Colorado sports bar owners nearly $600,000
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
- The Canadian Press
Draisaitl on being in McDavid's shadow: 'I know I'm a great player'
SUNRISE — Leon Draisaitl has been repeatedly asked about Connor McDavid ever since the pair first hit the ice together as teammates in 2015.
- The Canadian Press
Mavericks' plan to stop Celtics in NBA Finals: Get them to fight among themselves
BOSTON (AP) — Jason Kidd couldn’t figure out how to stop the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
- Kansas City Star
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. accomplished something done only by Willie Mays in MLB history
Since 1901, only Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. have reached these statistical marks.
- The Canadian Press
Natalie Darwitz is out as GM of Minnesota after building PWHL's first championship team
It wasn’t one person but the input of many over the past five-plus months that led to the Professional Women’s Hockey League removing Natalie Darwitz as Minnesota’s general manager a mere week after winning the league’s inaugural championship.
- The Canadian Press
Celtics rout Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of NBA Finals behind Brown, returning Porzingis
BOSTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis didn’t want to make predictions about how his body would respond heading into the NBA Finals after he spent more than a month on the sideline with a calf injury.
- Associated Press
They're on the edge of glory, and the edge of an art museum, as cliff divers come to Boston
Rhiannan Iffland stepped to the edge of a platform nearly seven stories above Boston Harbor, thousands of cheering fans packed onto docks, roofs and sidewalks below, and soared through the air with the city's skyline disappearing behind her as she rocketed toward the tea-brown water. Iffland, from Australia, said the competition among cliff divers jumping from the Institute of Contemporary Art during a Saturday contest in Boston was fierce. “I know the pressure's coming — and the young girls are diving super well,” Iffland said after winning the women's section.
- The Canadian Press
NHL announces salary cap boost to US$88M, 4 Nations Face-Off hosts and schedule
SUNRISE — NHL general managers will have more cash to play with next season.
- The Canadian Press
CFL to allow teams to decide which footballs their kickers/punters will use
Should Toronto's home opener come down to a game-deciding field goal try, the Argonauts will have a say regarding what football kicker Lirim Hajrullahu uses.
- The Canadian Press
Caitlin Clark says no apology is needed from Chennedy Carter for her flagrant foul
WASHINGTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark sounds ready to move on from Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul.
- The Canadian Press
Gausman throws first shutout of 12-year career as Blue Jays beat A's 7-0
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight has a new date after postponement
Promoters announced the new date for the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight after the heavyweight bout was postponed following Tyson's medical scare.