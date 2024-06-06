Tulsa Tough Founder Preparing for Race

Latest Stories
Dustin Poirier reveals numerous injuries suffered at UFC 302 vs. Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier will be healing from multiple broken bones after his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in New Jersey.
- CBC
Golf carts are disappearing from Ontario golf courses. Course owners think it's the work of professionals
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
- The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers tickets for Stanley Cup final against Florida sold out in minutes
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — Once tickets in Edmonton officially went on sale Wednesday for fans to watch the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, they sold out within minutes.
- CNN
Opinion: Caitlin Clark isn’t the problem. Men like Pat McAfee are
Caitlin Clark is at the center of controversies over flagrant fouls and offensive commentary, but she’s not the problem, writes Amy Bass. Men like Pat McAfee are, she argues.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
How is this former college golf superstar settling in to life as a LIV Golf member?
In the world before LIV Golf, he would have just finished his sophomore season at Tennessee.
- ABC News
Retired NASCAR driver and son arrested for alleged assaults on police during Jan. 6 riot
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Jim Furyk announces U.S. President’s Cup captain’s assistants, and one is a match-play bulldog
Three have been named to Furyk's contingent, although he can still name two more assistants prior to the event.
- CBC
B.C. soccer fan sues over alleged Lionel Messi 'bait and switch'
A B.C. soccer fan wants to certify a class-action lawsuit against the Vancouver Whitecaps and Major League Soccer (MLS) on behalf of customers who claim they paid through the nose for tickets to a game featuring Lionel Messi, only to see the superstar player turn out to be a last-minute no-show.In a notice of civil claim filed Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court, Ho Chun claims he paid $404 for a pair of tickets to a May 25 Whitecaps and Inter Miami CF match which he was led to believe would be headli
- USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee's apology to Caitlin Clark was lame. ESPN has to take drastic action now.
Pat McAfee's misogynistic remarks about WNBA star Caitlin Clark crossed a huge line. The question now becomes: What will ESPN do about it?
- The Canadian Press
Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski not planning to play any more after 1,533 games over 18 NHL seasons
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski says he has no plans to play any more in the NHL after 1,533 games over 18 seasons, and never getting to raise the Stanley Cup.
- The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs add former Islanders head coach Lambert to Berube's staff
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert as an associate coach on Craig Berube's staff.
- Yahoo Sports
Angel Reese's 'weak' ejection from Sky-Liberty game draws attention, offer from Bulls' Lonzo Ball
Reese was ejected after two very quick whistles from referee Charles Watson.
- The Canadian Press
Stewart has 33 points and 14 rebounds, Angel Reese ejected as the Liberty beat the Sky 88-75
CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 88-75 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Sky, who lost rookie Angel Reese to an ejection in the fourth quarter.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB's largest baseball stadiums, ranked from Yankee to Dodger Stadium
Major League Baseball can provide tremendous crowd atmosphere. Here are the eight biggest ballparks in MLB by capacity.
- LA Times
'Inside the NBA' ending? Charles Barkley sounds off as cancellation reportedly close
A day after Charles Barkley complained (again) about being left in the dark about TNT's negotiations with the NBA, the Wall Street Journal reports the league is close to moving on from the network.
- People
Scottie Pippen Celebrates Youngest Son Justin’s Graduation: ‘Proud Dad Moment’
The NBA star shared a photo of himself posing alongside Justin and his other children with ex Larsa Pippen: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston and Sophia
- The Canadian Press
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury and will lose the No. 1 ranking
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the the French Open with an injured knee on Tuesday, an abrupt end to his title defense and to his current stay at No. 1 in the rankings.
- The Canadian Press
McDavid says veteran Oilers built to handle 'aggressive' Panthers
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
- The Canadian Press
Perry gets another chance at second Stanley Cup 17 years after winning his first
EDMONTON — Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup in his second NHL season while with the Anaheim Ducks. Seventeen years later, he’s still looking for ring No. 2.
- The Canadian Press
Calm and steadfast, Kris Knoblauch steers Edmonton out of an awful start to the Stanley Cup Final
When Kris Knoblauch became coach of the Edmonton Oilers, they had lost 10 of their first 13 games and the Stanley Cup was the last thing anyone on the team was talking about.