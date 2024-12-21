How was Tulsa tourism in 2024?

Latest Stories
- Reuters
Cuba tourism struggles as blackouts and shortages deter visitors
As blackouts, food, fuel and labor shortages in Cuba grow more acute by the day, a trip to the Caribbean island has become a hard sell. Cuban government statistics tell the story: Earlier this week, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said Cuba saw 2.2 million international visitors this year, well short of its original goal of 3.2 million and less than half of pre-pandemic levels. This year's decline stalled a fledgling recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said, a negative trend that Cuban tourism expert Paolo Spadoni says may be hard to reverse.
- The Independent
‘Drunk’ cruise passenger dies after staff detained him over violent outburst and injected sedative, family claims
35-year-old guest was on Royal Caribbean cruise with fiancé and son
- BuzzFeed
21 Disturbing Luxury Hotel Secrets From 2024 That Were FINALLY (And Unfortunately) Brought To Light
2024 was not a rich experience for luxury hotels.
- Robb Report
An Antique Rug Mogul Lists His Minimalist Mansion on Long Island for $9.8 Million
Nader Bolour, owner of the venerable rug purveyor Doris Leslie Blau, is parting ways with the 15,000-square-foot home in Kings Point—carpets included.
- People
Was Taron Egerton's Netflix Thriller “Carry-On” Really Filmed in Los Angeles International Airport?
'Carry-On,' a Christmas-themed action thriller, also costars Danielle Deadwyler, Jason Bateman and Dean Norris
- Conde Nast Traveler
30 Best Things to Do in Toronto
Established in 1900, the Art Gallery of Ontario has more than 90,000 items in its encyclopedic collection, which spans the last 2,000 years. Of particular note are its collections of Canadian and Indigenous art, though it also has notable works by European masters like Rembrandt, Auguste Rodin, and Pablo Picasso. The AGO underwent a $276 million renovation by Toronto-born architect Frank Gehry in 2008, his first work in his native city, doubling its exhibition space; and in 2024, the museum embarked on its next ambitious expansion, which will increase its gallery space by 30%.
- United Press International
CDC: Norovirus sickens over 300 on cruise ships in December
Just over 300 people have been sickened in norovirus outbreaks on three different cruise ships in December, new government data shows.
- AccuWeather
Here's your travel outlook for Dec. 19
Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Dec. 19.
- Conde Nast Traveler
The Best Places to Visit in March, From Cuba to Greenland
Take a 1.5-hour bus ride to Isla Barú, where you can swim in the cerulean waters at Playa Blanca and sample plates of ceviche at local restaurants. You can also take a boat ride to the Rosario Islands, a coral archipelago about one hour southwest of the city, to experience some of the region’s best snorkeling. The coastal town of Ilulissat is particularly appealing in March, when there are less tourists, lower hotel prices, and a lack of mosquitoes and other pesky bugs (a major problem in the summer months).
- Robb Report
Here’s How a Government Shutdown Could Affect Your Holiday Travel Plans
Anticipate long lines at the airport and traffic on the roads.
- INSIDER
I take about 15 solo trips a year. Here are 7 must-have products that make traveling alone easier.
I take about 15 solo trips a year and don't leave without a cellphone tripod, a lotion applicator for my back, a first-aid kit, or a portable charger.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Holiday travel tips: 'Very accurate' luggage scale is 'perfect' for avoiding overweight bags — it's on sale for $11
Shop it on sale for just $11 on Amazon.
- Conde Nast Traveler
How Norway Is Determining the Future of Sustainable Cruising
Starting in 2032, only zero-emissions cruise ships will be permitted to sail Norway’s UNESCO World Heritage fjords—and it could have a ripple effect around the world.
- CNN
Siargao, the ‘surf capital of the Philippines,’ is riding a wave of change
A growing movement of residents is committed to protecting Siargao’s essence while inviting like-minded travelers to share in its beauty through sustainable resorts and immersive cultural experiences.
- LA Times
FBI investigates passenger's death on L.A.-docked Royal Caribbean cruise ship
A witness told a local news station the passenger became unruly before his death aboard the cruise ship.
- CBC
Travellers preparing for busiest weekend of the year at the Ottawa airport
The Ottawa International Airport Authority expects around 16,000 daily visitors over the weekend. They're sharing some tips to make travel as smooth as possible.
- INSIDER
I went to a Chase Sapphire airport lounge and couldn't believe I could get in for free without the travel credit card
The Chase Sapphire Lounge is an airport lounge that is always free for Sapphire Reserve credit cardholders, but there are other ways to access it.
- Architectural Digest
Rockwell Group Transforms Two W Hotels, Ushering in a Bold New Era
The AD100 firm reimagines the iconic W Hollywood and W New York–Union Square properties
- TechCrunch
Hotel booking platform Safara raises $14M, acquires rival Skipper
Doug Schuessler has always been a founder. After Resy sold to AMEX, Schuessler said he started studying the hospitality technology industry more and found himself hooked on hotels. Schuessler and his co-founder, Cody Rose, who also worked at Resy, decided to create Safara, a business that lets customers book nearly every hotel in the world — whether it's a chain or independent.
- GOBankingRates
