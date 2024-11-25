Tulsi Gabbard faces ‘a lot of questions’ in the Senate about Syria visit, Republican lawmaker says

Rhian Lubin
·3 min read
Tulsi Gabbard faces ‘a lot of questions’ in the Senate about Syria visit, Republican lawmaker says

A Republican lawmaker has said that the Senate Intelligence Committee has “a lot of questions” for Tulsi Gabbard about a visit to Syria where she met with President Bashar al-Assad.

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, who sits on the committee, said he wants to know the “context” and “purpose” of her meeting with the Syrian dictator in 2017 before he backs her as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.

“We’ll have lots of questions. She met with Bashar Assad, we’ll wanna know what the purpose was and what the direction for that was, as a member of Congress,” Lankford told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union.

“We’ll wanna get a chance to talk about past comments that she’s made and get them into full context.”

Lankford said the committee would “get everything out” about Gabbard, and referred to her being “outspoken” in the past.

Gabbard has previously made statements and comments that have been supportive of Russia and has denied crimes were committed by the Syrian regime. In 2017, as a Democratic House member from Hawaii, she flew to Syria for a meeting with Assad.

Tulsi Gabbard will face questions from the Senate over her 2017 meeting with the Syrian dictator (AFP via Getty Images)
Tulsi Gabbard will face questions from the Senate over her 2017 meeting with the Syrian dictator (AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re gonna go through hearings. We’re gonna get everything out. We’re gonna get facts and information and get the entire story,” Lankford said.

“She is somebody who has been very outspoken. She’s obviously a past member of the military. She’s a veteran herself.”

Despite Lankford’s remarks, several other Republicans have been quick to defend Gabbard after her nomination by Trump sparked renewed concerns about her past comments and ties to foreign governments.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat and veteran of combat missions in Iraq, warned on Sunday that Gabbard is “compromised” over her statements about Russia and the trip to Syria.

“The U.S. intelligence community has identified her as having troubling relationships with America’s foes. And so my worry is that she couldn’t pass a background check,” Duckworth also told State of the Union.

But Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri said it was a “slur” to say that Gabbard is “compromised.”

“I think it’s — it’s really interesting that anybody that has a different political view now is being cast as a Russian asset. It’s totally ridiculous,” he told told NBC News’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press.

US Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma said the Senate Intelligence Committee has ‘a lot of questions’ for Trump’s intel pick (EPA)
US Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma said the Senate Intelligence Committee has ‘a lot of questions’ for Trump’s intel pick (EPA)

“Tulsi Gabbard has served in our military. She served as a congresswoman from Hawaii, as a Democrat, I might add, part of this unique coalition that President Trump has put together and won and got that mandate. But I think it’s insulting. It’s a slur, quite frankly,” he added.

Gabbard, a veteran and former Democratic House member, has promoted conspiracy theories about the U.S.’s involvement in Ukraine.

The former Hawaii congresswoman left Congress to embark on an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020. She joined the Republican Party earlier this year, endorsed Trump and joined his presidential transition team.

Gabbard joined an Army reserve unit after serving 17 years in the Hawaii National Guard, and she points to her deployment experience to explain her skepticism towards U.S. military interventions.

Trump praised Gabbard for fighting “for our Country and the freedoms of all Americans,” when he tapped her for the position.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – she is now a proud Republican!” Trump said. “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • General’s Promotion Blocked in First Sign of Trump Military Retaliation

    One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s

  • Donald Trump Jr. Talks 'Castration' Of MSNBC Host With Elon Musk, Joe Rogan

    An exchange over the idea of Musk buying the network took a turn.

  • Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Makes Big Promise if States Don’t Cooperate

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” nominee Tom Homan guaranteed to slash federal funding to states who don’t work with his new immigration policies while admitting he has received death threats. Homan appeared on Mark Levin’s show, Life, Liberty and Levin, on Sunday for an interview discussing the “border crisis.” Levin, a Trump supporter, told Homan he has a “powerful weapon” to use against governors–notably from sanctuary cities–who refuse to cooperate with the Trump administrations

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Vance’s Failed First Test Fuels Doubts About White House Power

    Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Trump Refuses to Disclose Who Is Funding His Transition

    He is the first president-elect not to sign an ethics agreement that sets fundraising limits and transparency

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Fox News Contributor Slams Pete Hegseth For Sexual Assault And Adultery Allegations

    "You can’t lead an entire organization and all these people if you can’t lead by example," Leslie Marshall said.

  • Elon Musk takes aim at manned fighter jets and the Pentagon’s costliest weapons program

    "Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35," Musk posted on X.

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • Retired general on how the US can convince Putin he cannot win war in Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark speaks with CNNs Fredricka Whitfield about Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine.

  • Republican Senator on DOJ political interference: ‘I don’t think we know that one way or the other’

    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he doesn’t know “one way or another” if President-elect Trump and his new Department of Justice (DOJ) pick, Pam Bondi, will apply political interference from the nonpartisan department. Lankford appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Dana Bash asked him if the DOJ will remain free…

  • What happens when a ‘clown’ like Donald Trump sits in the palace? It becomes a circus | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Donald Trump, holiday difficulties, a close election, public defenders and Washington’s mail-in ballot system. | Opinion