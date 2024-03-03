Tumbleweeds Take Over Utah Town

Tumbleweeds surrounded several homes in South Jordan, Utah, on Saturday, March 3, as the National Weather Service (NWS) reported strong winds in the area.

The NWS reported wind speeds of over 70 miles per hour, tweeting, “It’s been a remarkable day for wind – and the strong southerly winds continue in central and southern Utah.”

This drone footage was captured by Chris Williams, and shows the tumbleweeds in South Jordan. Williams said a few neighborhoods woke “up to a big surprise of thousands of tumbleweeds.” Credit: Chris Williams via Storyful

