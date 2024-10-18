Tunnel closed this Sunday for Detroit Free Press Marathon

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to facilitate the annual running of the Detroit Free Press Marathon.

Runners cross the border at the Ambassador Bridge and return to Detroit via the tunnel.

"The race is an amazing example of the unique and close relationship that Windsor and Detroit have," said Tal Czudner CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Ltd., which operates the Canadian side of the tunnel.

Czudner said one of three cheer zones the City of Windsor is setting up will be outside the Windsor end of the tunnel. There will also be cheer zones by the Keg restaurant and outside the Chimczuk Museum.

Windsor Police say some roads in Windsor will also be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Those include:

1. Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive.

2. Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street.

3. Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street.

4. Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue.

Meanwhile, Transit Windsor will run special tunnel buses Sunday from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. The participants will be dropped off on tunnel property.

The fare is $10 each way.

Customer service at the bus terminal downtown will be open at 5 a.m. on Sunday for the participants to purchase a smart ride card. The cards can be purchased in advance at the terminal.

The tunnel bus route may be modified due to street closures so passengers are encouraged to catch the bus returning to Windsor at the Mariner's Church.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador Bridge will remain open during the race.