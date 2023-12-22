Is turkey bacon healthier than regular bacon? The answer may surprise you.

The sizzling sound of bacon on the stove can be like music to your ears. But with those strips of pork also comes fat and sodium – nutrients that can lead to health issues if consumed in excess.

To try to eat healthier, people might opt for turkey bacon instead. But should they?

We talked to Yasi Ansari, who is a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified specialist in sports dietetics and national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, to find out if turkey bacon is really a better alternative to the pork variety.

Is turkey bacon actually healthy?

Ansari’s concern about turkey bacon is that the meat is highly processed. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, foods are considered highly processed when they contain various additives, including salt, sugar and/or fat, artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, thickeners etc.

These additives may have negative effects on human health. According to various studies, processed meat is linked with chronic disease and some forms of cancer. “It’s really hard to say that just because you have turkey bacon, you’re going to get cancer. It’s never that clear,” explains Ansari. “But the compounds … that are used for preserving the product are linked to an increase in chronic disease, such as cancer.”

Is turkey bacon really healthier than regular bacon?

Bacon and turkey bacon are both processed meats, which means they both are linked to chronic disease. But does turkey bacon have other health benefits that make it better than pork? Not really. “There is not a significant difference when it comes to the nutritional values between turkey or regular bacon,” says Ansari. The amount of protein in both kinds of meat is roughly the same, and both are considered high in sodium and saturated fat, according to the Cleveland Clinic. (Saturated fat is also associated with an increased risk for chronic disease.) However, turkey bacon is significantly lower in overall fat content compared to pork bacon.

Can you eat bacon and still be healthy?

If you love bacon or turkey bacon, we have some good news: You can still include them in a healthy diet! Ansari just advises that you eat processed meat in moderation and recommends you alternate between processed and fresh varieties in your diet. Doing so can reduce your exposure to some of the health risks associated with processed meats and increase your access to various nutrients.

She also suggests that when you eat these proteins, you find ways to add nutrition to your plate. For processed meats specifically, she recommends pairing them with heart-healthy fats, high-fiber foods and lean proteins. She also recommends eating them with potassium-rich foods, like avocados, bananas, potatoes, spinach and broccoli. While sodium in processed meats can raise your blood pressure, increasing your potassium can help those with high levels decrease their blood pressure.

Key takeaway: Eat the foods you love, but there are ways to do so to enhance your nutritional intake.

