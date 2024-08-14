Turkey will continue to increase pressure on Israel, Erdogan tells Palestinian leader Abbas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday that Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian cause and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, his office said.

The two leaders discussed recent developments and the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace in Gaza, Erdogan's office said in a post on X.

Erdogan condemned Israel's war in Gaza, the statement said, accusing some Western countries of remaining silent and continuing to support Israel.

Erdogan also told Abbas that all countries, especially in the Muslim world, should step up efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Abbas is set to address an extraordinary session of Turkey's parliament on Thursday.

Israel's assault on Gaza started after the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Turkey has denounced the war and has halted all trade with Israel. It submitted a request to join South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide .

Turkey's invitation to Abbas came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress on July 25, which Ankara has condemned.

"We will show that Mr. Abbas has the right to speak in our parliament just as Netanyahu has the right to speak in the U.S. Congress," Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party on Wednesday before meeting Abbas.

Erdogan, who has been a staunch supporter of Hamas, said Turkey had also planned to invite the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Burcu Karakas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)