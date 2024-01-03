Turkey detains 34 suspected of spying for Israel

STORY: Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the suspects were detained in 57 locations, including in Istanbul, as part of an operation dubbed "Operation Mole," adding they were believed to be aiming to identify, monitor, assault and kidnap foreign nationals living in Turkey.

He said on social media platform X that the suspects were believed to be aiming to identify, monitor, assault and kidnap foreign nationals living in Turkey. The state-run Anadolu news agency said authorities were seeking 13 others.

Last month, Turkish officials warned Israel of "serious consequences" if it tried to hunt down members of the militant group Hamas living outside Palestinian territories, including in Turkey. President Tayyip Erdogan warned that would be a mistake.