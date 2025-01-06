Turkey investigates opposition mayor's comments about Syrians

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Turkey has launched an investigation into an opposition mayor's comments about Syrians, including his claims that he unlawfully revoked some of their business licences in his northwestern district of Bolu.

Mayor Tanju Ozcan talked about the measures he said he took against Syrian residents of his district on a news programme that aired on Saturday, including the removal of Arabic language business signs and the revocations of business licenses.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Sunday that the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office "opened an investigation into the Bolu Mayor over his remarks regarding Syrians in our country." He did not specify the remarks being probed.

However, Ozcan, of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said on Sunday on social media website X "I said and did what I did regarding the refugees, taking the consequences into consideration. I am ready to pay the price for this."

ADVERTISEMENT

In his comments on the news programme on Saturday he said the Syrians he targeted "might have won" had they challenged his moves in the administrative court.

Syrians have faced bouts of anti-migrant sentiment and even violence in Turkey in recent years.

More than 3 million Syrians migrated to neighbouring Turkey after the outbreak of civil war in Syria 13 years ago. A rebellion last month ousted former president Bashar al-Assad from Damascus, leading to a rise in those returning home.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Daren Butler and Christian Schmollinger)

Latest Stories

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Canadian Lawmaker Blasts 'Loser' Kevin O'Leary For Marching In Mar-A-Lago 'Grifters Parade'

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene snatched Trump’s Social Security pledge and threw it on the floor — here’s why she’s so mad

    Will the GOP Congress honor Trump's campaign promises?

  • As Trump's election is certified, Americans should declare war on stupidity | Opinion

    On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Bannon Wants Trump to Conduct ‘Exorcism’ on White House After Soros Medal Ceremony

    George Soros has received one of the highest civilian honors a US president can grant and Steve Bannon is having absolutely none of it. The far-right fringe commentator used his Saturday appearance on his War Room podcast to rail against the progressive philanthropist being granted the Medal of Freedom by outgoing President Joe Biden, even calling for the White House to be “exorcised” after the ceremony was held there. As Bannon put it, “Today, they’re showing you who’s in charge. The demon hims

  • Top Ally Twists Himself Into a Knot Backing Trump’s NOLA Attack Theory

    A top official with Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign bent over backwards on Fox News trying to justify the President-elect’s public statements on a fatal terror attack that took place on New Year’s Day. Network host Howard Kurtz asked Corey Lewandowski, who acted as senior adviser to the president-elect’s recent campaign, how exactly the deadly attack carried out by a U.S. citizen had anything to do with the issue of supposedly “open borders”—which Trump repeatedly implied were the cause of the atta

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region

    Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

  • Nanny Biden's meddling on alcohol reminds us why we'll be better off with Trump | Opinion

    Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.

  • Tension building between Trump and Trudeau: expert

    Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will take place on Jan. 20. Canada and the United States have one of the strongest relationships in the world, but will that continue with Justin Trudeau as prime minister?

  • Capitol on alert with Harris set to certify Trump victory four years after riot

    US Congress convenes Monday to certify Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, with Vice President Kamala Harris overseeing a process that some legal experts say could block his return to the White House. Harris, who lost to Trump in November's election, has the ungrateful task of supervising the Electoral College count that confirms her rival's win with 312 electors to her 226.The certification process comes exactly four years after the Capitol was stormed by a violent pro-Trump mob who threatene

  • Johnson tells Republicans Trump wants one big policy bill as party charts course on agenda

    House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.

  • Schiff’s swearing-in sets record in US Senate

    Sen. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) swearing-in for a full six-year term in the upper chamber this week set a U.S. record as the 119th Congress convened for the first time Friday. The Democrat from Burbank, Calif., is the only senator in U.S. history to have taken the oath of office three separate times in less than…

  • 3 Changes Trump Could Make to Retirement Regulations

    Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...

  • Trump demands end to North Sea 'windmills' in swipe at UK energy policy

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday criticised the British government's energy policy with a demand the country "open up" the ageing North Sea oil and gas basin and get rid of wind farms. The North Sea is one of the world's oldest offshore oil and gas basins where production has steadily declined since the start of the millennium. At the same time, it has become one of the world's largest offshore wind regions.

  • Hillary Clinton, George Soros and Denzel Washington received the highest US civilian honor

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In the East Room of the White House on a particularly frigid Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 of the most famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy and science.