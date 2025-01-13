Turkey's intelligence chief, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, Turkish source says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's intelligence chief discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza in a phone call on Monday with officials from the political wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, a Turkish security source said.

The source said MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas officials had agreed to continue efforts to reach a truce. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had discussed the efforts in a call with a Hamas official on Saturday as well, a Turkish diplomatic source said at the weekend.

