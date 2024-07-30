Turkish and Armenian special envoys resume talks aimed at reconciliation and reopening the border

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia convened at the countries’ shared border on Tuesday to resume discussions aimed at normalizing ties between the historic foes.

Turkey and Armenia have no formal relations, and their border has been closed since the 1990s. They agreed in late 2021 to improve relations and appointed special envoys to discuss ways toward reconciliation and the opening of the border.

Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic and his counterpart, Armenian parliament deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan, met at the Alican-Margara border crossing, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said. It marked their fifth meeting since the launch of reconciliation efforts.

The Turkish ministry statement said the envoys agreed to streamline visa procedures for holders of diplomatic or official passports and to evaluate the technical requirements for operating a railway border gate.

They also “reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions,” the ministry added.

Turkey shut its border with Armenia in 1993, in a show of solidarity with close ally Azerbaijan, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2020, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan in its six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of the region. Azerbaijan used Turkish military equipment, including combat drones, in the conflict.

Turkey and Armenia also have a long and bitter relationship over the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey.

Historians widely view the event as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label, conceding that many died in that era but insisting that the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest.

HaberTurk television said the two envoys on Tuesday exchanged handshakes at the border before visiting the Turkish and Armenian sides of the frontier.

Kilic and Rubinyan met in Moscow in January 2022, followed by three meetings in Vienna that same year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held their first face-to-face meeting in 2022 on the sidelines of a European Political Community meeting in Prague.

Last year, Pashinyan traveled to Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration following an election victory.

This is Ankara and Yerevan’s second attempt at reconciliation. Turkey and Armenia reached an agreement in 2009 to establish formal relations and open their border, but the agreement was never ratified.

The border gate was briefly opened in 2023 to allow in aid after a devastating earthquake hit parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces targeted Kurdish militants in northern Iraq with air strikes, killing 13 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the defence ministry said on Tuesday. The PKK militants were "neutralised" in the Gara and Haftanin regions of northern Iraq, the ministry said in a statement. Turkey's military previously conducted air strikes in northern Iraq on Friday and destroyed 25 Kurdish militant targets, the defence ministry said in an earlier statement.

  • Increasing flood threat with slow moving storms over southern Ontario

    Yet another flood threat covers parts of southern Ontario Tuesday, with heavy rainfall rates of 30-50+ mm per hour expected at times

  • Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump

    BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage

    Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy

    Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump administration secretary of the interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her

  • Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’

    President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • J.D. Vance Says Racism ‘Definitely’ Helped Trump Win in Resurfaced Clip

    Former President Donald Trump’s re-election running mate J.D. Vance was caught in another resurfaced clip talking about Trump and his MAGA fan base.In the video, Vance blamed the “well-educated and the alt-right” for a “hyper-racialized” 2016 election—and even called some Trump voters “racists.”In the clip, reportedly taken in 2017 at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Vance added that race frequently comes up because “race will always play a role in our country.”Read more at The D

  • Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

    The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.

  • J.D. Vance Takes Another Stab at Cleaning Up His ‘Cat Ladies’ Rant

    Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), continued to play clean-up Sunday evening after a series of comments resurfaced in which he criticized those without children as insufficiently invested in the future of America and called Democratic politicians a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives.”Vance appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy to address the controversy, with Gowdy himself saying he’s been contacted by many people who were “disappointed”

  • ‘White Dudes for Harris’ X Account Suspended After Raising $4 Million for Kamala Harris

    Event organizer Ross Morales Rocketto says they "scared" platform owner Elon Musk, who endorsed Donald Trump The post ‘White Dudes for Harris’ X Account Suspended After Raising $4 Million for Kamala Harris appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Fact check: Trump revives false claim that he, not Minnesota’s governor, deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in 2020

    Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

  • Republicans Shrug at Trump Saying His Supporters ‘Won’t Have to Vote Anymore’

    Some in the GOP are totally cool with the former president's hints that he wants to be a dictator

  • China Seizes Chance to Play Peacemaker in Ukraine Before US Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is stepping up efforts to position himself as a peacemaker for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, despite growing criticisms from the US and Europe that Beijing is propping up the Kremlin’s battlefield efforts.Most Read from BloombergVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersRich Hong Kong Families Sell Mansions at Discounts to Repay DebtTesla Analyst Nearly Crashes While U

  • Exclusive: The inside story of John Roberts and Trump’s immunity win at the Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court’s toughest cases during Chief Justice John Roberts’ tenure have often generated internal suspense, with shifting votes and last-minute switches