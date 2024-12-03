Turkish court jails protesters over Erdogan speech disruption

Turkish President Erdogan attends a ceremony for the handover of new vehicles to the gendarmerie and police forces in Istanbul

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court has jailed pending trial nine protesters who disrupted President Tayyip Erdogan's speech in Istanbul last week, accusing his government of continuing oil exports to Israel despite a publicised embargo.

The incident occurred during Erdogan's televised address at a forum on Friday, where the protesters said the government was failing to uphold its pro-Palestinian rhetoric.

They chanted slogans such as "Ships are carrying bombs to Gaza" and "Stop fuelling genocide".

Erdogan responded sharply.

"My child, don't become the mouthpiece of Zionists here. No matter how much you try to provoke by acting as their voice, mouth, and eyes, you will not succeed," he said.

"Zionists around the world know very well where Tayyip Erdogan stands. But it seems you still haven't understood."

Police removed the demonstrators from the event, and prosecutors charged them with insulting the president and participating in an illegal demonstration.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said the group had coordinated their actions inside and outside the venue and sought their detention pending trial.

The arrests have drawn strong criticism from opposition politicians and rights advocates. Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Ozgur Ozel denounced the detentions as a blow to democracy.

"The decision to arrest nine young people who protested Tayyip Erdogan proves the grave situation our country's democracy has fallen into," Ozel said.

"These young people were exercising their right to free expression and should be released immediately."

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond)