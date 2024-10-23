Turkish minister says an attack on aerospace company left a number of people dead

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday left a number of people dead or injured.

Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

“Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people following the attack,” Yerlikaya said on X.

It was not clear who may be behind the attack. Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

Private NTV television said a group assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel. At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

NTV said gunfire at the site was continuing and that some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage.

Helicopters were seen flying above the premises, the station reported.

Earlier, media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk television reported.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Barack Obama Trolls Trump With A 'Little' Reminder That's Bound To Get Under His Skin

    The former president mocked his successor as he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • CNN Data Reporter Has 'Holy Cow!' Moment Over 2024 Trump-Harris Polling Detail

    It shows the historic nature of this presidential election, said Harry Enten.

  • Kamala Harris Brings The House Down With Weed Gummies Comment

    The Democratic nominee answered Maria Shriver's question about election stress -- and knocked it out of the park.

  • Tim Walz Tells ‘The View’ 1 Nice Thing About Trump — And It’s Hilarious

    The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.

  • Trump Responds To Voter's Question About Schools With A Bunch Of Utter Nonsense

    "No transgender, no operations," the former president said at one point.

  • AP PHOTOS: Images capture the exact moments an Israeli bomb strikes a building in Beirut

    Taking cover behind a large tree, an Associated Press photographer pointed his camera toward a Beirut apartment building the Israeli military warned was in its sights. “I heard the sound of the missile whistling, headed toward the building and then I started filming,” photographer Bilal Hussein said Tuesday, hours after Israeli forces launched the attack. The strike Tuesday came roughly 40 minutes after an Israeli military spokesperson posted a warning in Arabic on social media, notifying people in and around a pair of buildings on Beirut’s southern outskirts that that they should evacuate the area.

  • Trump said of murdered soldier ‘it doesn’t cost $60k to bury a f****** Mexican,’ report says

    The claims, which the Trump campaign has strongly denied, appeared in an recent article published by The Atlantic

  • Charlamagne Tha God Cracks Up as Lara Trump Says Donald’s Not Racist

    Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president

  • Trump slams ‘jerk’ Obama as former president campaigns for Harris

    Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at former President Obama, who has aggressively hit the campaign trail in support of Vice President Harris in battleground states. “I think he’s a real jerk because I’ve watched him campaign over the last couple of days,” Trump told supporters at a rally in North Carolina. “Over the…

  • Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’

    The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump Team Compiling List of ‘Banned’ Staffers

    The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i

  • Conservative Australian Senator's Statement About Trump Supporters Hilariously Backfires

    One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."

  • Anderson Cooper Pinpoints The Shocking Reality About New Trump-Hitler Report

    It's "remarkable," said the CNN anchor.

  • NATO, U.S. warn North Korea against sending troops to Ukraine

    STORY: The head of NATO on Tuesday warned that the transfer of North Korean troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine would be what he called a significant escalation."If they would be sending troops to Ukraine, that would mark a significant escalation. That would really be important."Secretary-General Mark Rutte was in Estonia for meetings with the NATO members, and said he didn't yet have confirmation Pyongyang had deployed soldiers to assist Moscow's fight.It's the latest warning that North Korea may soon step directly or indirectly into the conflict on the side of Russia.Here's the UK defense minister speaking in Parliament on Tuesday:"It is now highly likely that the transfer of hundreds of combat troops from North Korea to Russia has begun."The Kremlin on Monday declined to directly answer a question on whether North Korean troops were going to fight in Ukraine.A Kremlin spokesman said Moscow's cooperation with Pyongyang was not directed against third countries.It's been more than two years since Russian forces stormed into Ukraine in what Moscow called a "special military operation."But tenacious defenders armed with Western weaponry drove back the initial onslaught...And what appeared intended to be a quick conquest turned into a long and bloody war.Moscow has been forced to supplement its military with new conscripts to sustain the fight.The latest reports suggest it may now be looking beyond its own borders for soldiers.South Korea's spy agency said last week that North Korea had shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training at military bases and that they were likely to be deployed for combat in Ukraine.And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Pyongyang of preparing to send as many as 12,000 soldiers to Russia.UPSOUND WOOD: "In its failure to overthrow Ukraine's democratically elected government, Russia is seeking to expand the conflict."The U.S. deputy envoy to the United Nations told the Security Council on Monday it had seen reports that North Korean soldiers could soon join the fight."If true, this marks a dangerous and highly concerning development."The notion of North Korea soldiers fighting a Russian war on European soil prompted this response from the president of Finland:"Well, I think we're just seeing how desperate Russia is. I mean, pose the question to anyone in the world: Would you like to have North Korean soldiers fighting on your side? And the answer is probably no."South Korea's deputy national security adviser on Tuesday said Seoul would consider countermeasures, which could mean directly supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv, in response to closer military ties between Russia and North Korea.

  • Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel

    Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.

  • Democrats Bought A Billboard In This Republican Texas County. Then Something Funny Happened.

    Texas Democrats and Republicans trolling each other in real life, via billboard.

  • ‘Makes me sick as hell’: Hear Walz’s fiery response to Atlantic report on Trump

    During a campaign event in Racine, Wisconsin, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz addressed The Atlantic’s report that former president Donald Trump sought the loyalty of the “kind of generals that Hitler had.” The Hill’s Julia Manchester joins Kasie Hunt to discuss.

  • I Asked Rural Americans To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."

  • Ivanka Trump Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Daughter and Friends After Her Dad Said He 'Hates' the Superstar (Exclusive)

    Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running against Ivanka's father Donald Trump in the presidential election, in September

  • What We Know About Harris' Response to Protesters Who Shouted 'Jesus Is Lord' at Rally

    Here are the facts about a video in which the vice president addressed anti-abortion demonstrators at a Wisconsin campaign rally.