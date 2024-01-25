Turkish military plane flies low for emergency landing
STORY: Video footage showed the plane flying just above traffic on a road and passing over a stadium.
The plane had to land due to a technical problem and it was slightly damaged as a result, Turkey’s defence ministry said. The crew and pilots were not injured, it added.
Reuters was able to verify the location from the road layout, building structures, mountainous area seen in the video and the design of the stadium which matched file and satellite imagery.