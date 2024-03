The Daily Beast

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s former Secretary of Defense revealed on Friday that he will not be voting for his former boss, who announced he had fired him in a tweet.On Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host asked Mark Esper whether he would be voting for Joe Biden in the 2024 election.“I’m definitely not voting for Trump, but I’m not there yet,” he replied. When Maher pressed him, Esper doubled-down.“There’s no way I’ll vote for Trump, but e