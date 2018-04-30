Turkish Soccer Fan Banned From Stadium Rents Crane to Watch Game

A fan of second-tier Turkish soccer side Denizlispor took his support to the next level when he rented out a crane to circumvent a stadium ban on Saturday, April 28.

The passionate fan rented a crane to watch Denizlispor beat Gaziantepspor 5-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Denizli. According to local media, the Denizlispor fan parked the crane next to the stadium and had it lift him above the stands so he could watch his team in action.

The crane was lowered upon police intervention.

Denizlispor fan @fehmimetin20 shared a clip of the crane towering over the stadium to Twitter on April 28. Credit: @fehmimetin20 via Storyful