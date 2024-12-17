Turlock community remembers family members killed in weekend crash
A mother, father and their 16-year-old daughter were killed, along with the 22-year-old driver of another car, after a crash on Highway 165 near Greenway Avenue on Sunday morning .
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.
The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.
The youngest of two brothers who fatally attacked a teenager on an outdoor basketball court was convicted by the judge of manslaughter not murder.Justice Eleanor Funk issued her decision just hours after lawyers finished their closing arguments Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a teen who was 16 years old when he was charged and can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His older brother, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, faces the same charge and is set
Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pa. He's accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A man who was filmed by CNN being released by rebels from a Damascus jail was a former intelligence officer with the deposed Syrian regime, according to local residents, and not an ordinary citizen who had been imprisoned, as he had claimed.
“Hunter was full of sweet smiles, gave lots of hugs and exemplified happiness,” read Hunter Slezak's obituary
A former prison guard trainee who executed five women inside a Florida bank almost six years ago was sentenced to death on Monday as his judge called the slayings calculated, heinous and cruel.
"Honestly, I think it was the sweetest moment of my life," bride Kristie Mihelich tells PEOPLE
Police said the victim was armed when he arrived at the home of an ex-girlfriend. Here’s what we know.
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a second man in connection with a fatal boat collision near Kingston, Ont., that killed three people on the Victoria Day long weekend.
Pedro Luis Ortega, 26, was fatally attacked by his three XL bullies in a neighborhood park on Dec. 13, according to reports
The front entrance and much of the wall of the RBC branch in Holyrood has been demolished. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Holyrood branch of the Royal Bank of Canada was almost levelled early Monday when thieves used a stolen backhoe and other heavy equipment to break in and nab a bank machine, police said. The RCMP found an abandoned backhoe at the RBC branch — and a heavily damaged bank — when officers arrived at the scene on the Conception Bay Highway early Monday morning.The force was called around 3:4
Bhim Kohli died in hospital a day after the incident in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.
Toronto police are seeking six suspects after a jewelry store in a shopping mall was robbed by people with hammers on Monday afternoon.Video obtained by CBC Toronto shows six people in dark clothes and masks fleeing a jewelry store inside Fairview Mall as security guards are seen filming. The last person slips on shattered glass before making off.One witness, who CBC Toronto is not naming due to their safety concerns, said they heard loud bangs before realizing a robbery was underway."We didn't
Years after the longest Canada Post strike on record came to an end, a government report summarizing media coverage of the shutdown concluded "most of the effects of the strike were temporary" and only lasted "for a short time" after staff went back to work. But that was in December 1975. This year's strike has created a backlog of a "couple million" parcels during the busy holiday shipping season, according to Canada Post. Employees have been ordered back to work on Tuesday, but the company sai
Search warrant documents offer some insight into the brazen ways police say drug dealers are plying their trade in one small N.W.T. community.The insights come from sworn statements police gave to obtain search warrants that led to the arrests, charges and seizures in Fort Providence, N.W.T. None of the allegations have been proven in court.Cabin takeoverLast August, police got a call from someone in the community who said four young men she had never met before were living in a cabin she had le
Barb Gallant, the former Summerside city councillor who stole thousands of dollars from a veterans' group after getting caught up in an online romance scam, was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail.She was also ordered to pay $10,985.12 in restitution to Lest We Forget, where she worked as the volunteer executive director when she made 58 fraudulent transactions amounting to $12,995. She has already paid back $2,000.Gallant, 60, will serve her sentence on weekends beginning Dec. 20.The defence wa
Daniel Baldwin, brother of Alec, has made the sensational claim that there are videos of alleged sex parties thrown by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Speaking on an episode of the PBD Podcast earlier this month, the 64-year-old alleged that high-profile figures are being made to fork out huge sums so their participation is not made public. The Daily Beast has approached Diddy, who was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, for comment. He was also recently accused of sexual assault in new law
The next episode of People Magazine Investigates details the murders of John Enders, 87, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, 75
Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving life sentences for the shotgun murders of their parents in 1989