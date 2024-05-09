'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Police Caution Drivers as Flash Flooding Hits Tennessee

Storyful

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked motorists to “refrain from driving through standing water” on Wednesday, May 8, as flash flooding hit areas of Tennessee including Eagleville.

Video recorded by Capt Will Holton in Eagleville shows Route 99 completely under water. “Turn around, don’t down,” the sheriff’s office reminded locals in a Facebook post.

A flash flood warning remained in place for areas south of Nashville until 6:45 am on Thursday. Credit: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Has Damning Prediction For Classified Docs Judge

    Ty Cobb said Judge Aileen Cannon is "not capable of ruling intelligently or fairly."

  • Super-aged Japan now has 9 million vacant homes. And that’s a problem

    The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.

  • Missing trucker's body found in rig in N.L., after remains missed during Ontario police search

    The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv

  • Deaf Man Was Killed in Road Rage 'Honking Incident,' Says Family, as 2 Charged with Murder

    Ryan Hawkins died after he was allegedly shot on the highway and ejected from his car, which landed in a pond, say police

  • Woman Killed Her Husband and Sister Before She Was Fatally Shot by Brother: Police

    Police say Angela Gosser killed her husband Larry Gosser and sister Jennifer Wilson and was allegedly killed by her brother Darryl Wilson after attacking him

  • NAACP calls on Biden to pardon Marilyn Mosby, who they say was Trump victim

    The NAACP on Tuesday led a group of civil rights organizations in calling for President Biden to pardon Marilyn Mosby, a former state’s attorney for Baltimore. Mosby was convicted in February on a federal charge of making a false mortgage application in order to secure a lower interest rate. The conviction followed a November 2023 conviction on two…

  • 12-year-old faced ‘evil and torment’ by dad, his girlfriend before death, officials say

    Officials said they found dozens of videos showing the girl being abused.

  • Calgary doctor facing new sexual assault charge

    A Calgary family doctor has been charged with sexual assault — the fourth time he's been accused of the same offence since 2017.On Wednesday, police announced Dr. Ali Ayyaz Chatha, 34, faces one count of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in January 2023.Court records show Chatha was charged with sexual assault on three previous occasions involving three different women but has never been convicted of that offence.Defence lawyer Jennifer Ruttan who represents Chatha issued a brief

  • 'Multi-million dollar rain' revives soil in southern Saskatchewan ahead of farm season

    After several consecutive years of drought in Saskatchewan, the first heavy rainfall of the year has given life to farmers' soil in southern parts of the province.Ian McCreary's fields near Bladworth, Sask., about 90 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, have been dry for at least the past three years. He has about 1,300 acres of land — about 900 being cropland and the remainder being for hay, pasture and wetlands.In 2021, some sections of the Prairies experienced the worst drought in 50 years. McC

  • Crown stays all charges against Edmonton hot tub company, owner

    Crown prosecutors have paused prosecuting dozens of charges laid by Service Alberta's consumer investigations unit against an Edmonton hot tub company.Sunray Manufacturing Inc., its owner Brad Roberts, and a salesperson were facing 49 counts of violating Alberta's Consumer Protection Act. Roberts and the salesperson were also facing criminal charges for eight counts of fraud under $5,000. Some of the charges were laid in March and others were laid last year.Sunray Manufacturing operates as Sun R

  • A man points a gun at a church pastor before getting tackled. Then the suspect’s relative is found dead in the gunman’s home

    An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.

  • Cruise ship sails into New York City port with 44-foot dead whale across its bow

    A cruise ship sailed into a New York City port with a 44-foot (13-meter) dead whale across its bow, marine authorities said. The whale, identified as an endangered sei whale, was caught on the ship's bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries spokesperson Andrea Gomez said. A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said the whale was on the MSC Meraviglia, which docked at Brooklyn before sailing to ports in New England and Canada.

  • Race to grab Canada's first 30 C this year heats up: Who will win?

    It will be a close call this weekend, but one part of Canada has a commanding lead in the race to grab the country's first 30-degree reading in 2024

  • Hundreds of charges laid in OPP child sexual abuse investigation

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed what the service is calling the "staggering results" of a series of investigations into online child sexual abuse and exploitation Wednesday.The multi-jurisdictional investigations involved 27 police services from across the province, including those in the Greater Toronto Area.Det. Staff Sgt. Tim Brown told reporters Wednesday that the investigations focused on people who make, access and distribute child sexual abuse material.There are now 64 people acr

  • Dead fish found floating in High Park pond, city investigating

    The city says it has begun to investigate the water in a High Park pond after scores of dead fish were found floating in its waters.In a statement on Monday, city spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth said the dead fish were Bluegill, a water-warm fish native to Ontario, and died in Grenadier Pond in mid-April. High Park is located in Toronto's west end, between Bloor Street West and The Queensway. It's bordered by Parkside Drive on its eastern side."We are currently working alongside the Toronto and R

  • Nocturnal storms could reach severe criteria in parts of Ontario south

    Thunderstorms are expected to rumble their way into parts of southern through Tuesday night, with a chance some could become severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware

  • 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at Legoland, Woman Arrested

    The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say

  • $9M worth of drugs, $800K in cash seized in Kitchener as part of organized crime investigation

    More than $9 million worth of drugs and $800,000 in cash have been seized as part of an organized crime investigation that began in March 2023.During a press conference Tuesday morning, the Waterloo Regional Police Service displayed some of the seized items on tables. Insp. Greg Hibbard said items seized included approximately 86 kg of cocaine, 700 g of MDMA and 3 kg of crystal meth, along with $815,000 in cash and seven restricted handguns."During the investigation, search warrants were execute

  • $300K worth of product stolen from several LCBO stores across the province, 2 men arrested

    Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m

  • Man arrested for murder hours after being released from Prince Albert, Sask., police custody

    A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an