'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Police Caution Drivers as Flash Flooding Hits Tennessee

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked motorists to “refrain from driving through standing water” on Wednesday, May 8, as flash flooding hit areas of Tennessee including Eagleville.

Video recorded by Capt Will Holton in Eagleville shows Route 99 completely under water. “Turn around, don’t down,” the sheriff’s office reminded locals in a Facebook post.

A flash flood warning remained in place for areas south of Nashville until 6:45 am on Thursday. Credit: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful