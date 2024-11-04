Turn Back Time Med Spa offers next generation of skin resurfacing
"I hope that one person sees this, gets a colonoscopy, or goes to the doctor for something they've been putting off, and it saves them."
The "Dawson's Creek" actor said he's been "privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it."
A series of self-inflicted wounds made by top Republicans is giving Democrats ample fodder in the final days of the 2024 election.
Research has examined how ultraprocessed foods can contribute to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and mood disorders. A healthier diet is one way to use food as medicine.
A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing Covid-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.
“Women and girls don’t exist for the singular purpose of procreation. We exist to pursue our own happiness.” | Opinion
The cigarette is having a resurgence in pop culture and smoking is being glamorised in film, TV and music.
James Van Der Beek revealed he's been diagnosed with colon cancer in a statement released Sunday.
Brilea Southard has spent almost a year in hospital after she was involved in a car crash in December 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of women rallied Saturday in the nation's capital and elsewhere in support of abortion rights and other feminist causes ahead of Tuesday's election.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his flu and COVID-19 vaccines and is encouraging others to do the same. (Nov. 4, 2024)
JERUSALEM (AP) — They were built to be places of healing. But once again, three hospitals in northern Gaza are encircled by Israeli troops and under fire.
Oscar the cat was said to curl up next to dementia patients who were entering their last hours of life.
'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek revealed he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, a condition on the rise in younger people.
Unions representing hospital workers have spoken about staffing challenges, including the resignations of key staff members.
We asked nutrition science experts what they believe are the most annoying (and dangerous) myths being perpetuated about nutrition.
The 47-year-old actor added that he is receiving support from his family amid his ongoing cancer battle.
Yet even supporters aren't sure if the plan is feasible.
Scientists say the fact that these cases were linked and solved so quickly makes it a noteworthy win.
Unless he or she can rebuild trust and regain public confidence in our nation’s health system, POTUS 47 will face significant challenges addressing them.