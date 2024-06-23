‘I turned down offer to join The Beatles,’ reveals childhood friend of John Lennon

Rod Davis, a childhood friend of John Lennon, is selling the banjo he played in The Quarrymen

A childhood friend of John Lennon has revealed he turned down an offer to join The Beatles because he “didn’t like rock ‘n’ roll” and he didn’t know how to play the drums.

While drummer Pete Best is best known as the “fifth Beatle” – quitting the band in 1962 before they achieved international fame – Rod Davis, who played with Lennon in The Quarrymen in the 1950s, rejected an offer to join Lennon’s new band as Best’s replacement.

Davis, 82, is selling the £5 banjo he used in The Quarrymen and it is expected to fetch up to £15,000 at auction.

Davis, who had known Lennon since he was five, joined the Liverpool skiffle band with only a banjo after he missed out on buying the guitar he really wanted.

He admits he wasn’t much of a banjo player – in fact, he had no idea how to play it – but said he would try his best and “thrash the chords” on his new instrument.

The banjo would sometimes end up in the hands of Lennon on stage after he broke the strings on his own guitar. Davis would then frantically help restring Lennon’s guitar.

Rod Davis behind Lennon on the banjo at the fateful church fete in 1957 - Geoff Rhind

Davis played with The Quarrymen at Liverpool’s Cavern Club and was also on stage at the church fete where Lennon met Paul McCartney for the first time.

But when Lennon quit school and embraced his new obsession of rock ‘n’ roll, Davis decided he wasn’t interested and stayed at school to finish sixth form.

He even turned down an offer from Lennon in 1962 to replace Best as the drummer in The Beatles – which had changed its name from The Quarrymen and now had McCartney on board – during their Hamburg years.

“John was moving towards rock ‘n’ roll which I didn’t like, then in the fifth form he left the school as did other members of the band. I stayed on into the sixth form,” Davis said.

“I met John again in 1962 and he asked me if I could play drums for The Beatles in Hamburg, but I wasn’t a percussionist.”

Davis reformed with other surviving members of The Quarrymen in 1997 for the Cavern’s 40th anniversary and continued to play with them for the past few decades.

But he said it was time to sell the banjo, made by Arthur Octavius Windsor in the 1920s, before he got too old.

“I’ll be 83 soon and I thought it was about time I disposed of the banjo rather than leave the problem to the grandchildren. It’s better it is sold now so I can talk about it and provide provenance,” he said.

“I have had the banjo all these years and have played it although I’m more of a guitarist. It’d be great if the banjo could go on display somewhere.”

Davis with his banjo, brother Bernie and sister Rosemary

The Christie’s sale in London on July 7 also includes a letter from Ringo Starr shortly after he joined The Beatles in 1962 confirming that he’d agreed to be the drummer. It has a sales price guide of £20,000-£40,000.

Mark Wiltshire, an expert from Christie’s, said the banjo was a piece of The Beatles origin story and was played by both Davis and Lennon in The Quarrymen.

“There are enthusiasts and collectors right around the world who would love to own it and I’m sure there will be a great deal of interest,” he said.

“The instrument has never changed hands which makes it more desirable.”