The turning point: Saskatchewan rolls out its vaccination plans for COVID-19

·6 min read

Regina– Saskatchewan is getting the first vaccine for COVID-19 a little earlier than expected, and will be getting more than expected, according to Premier Scott Moe.

In an all-hands on deck presentation, Moe was joined by Minister of Health Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab in releasing Saskatchewan’s vaccination plan on Dec. 9 from the Legislature.

Moe noted that just minutes before, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be approved in Canada. It will be the first one distributed, in a pilot project starting with health care workers at the Regina General Hospital.

“Now we expect to begin receiving those vaccines, more quickly than we had originally anticipated, and receiving them in slightly greater quantities than we had originally anticipated,” Moe said.

“Our vaccine delivery plan will start with a pilot program of 1,950 doses expected to be delivered by December the 15th. These very first and early doses will be delivered to and administered at the Regina General Hospital. Health care workers providing direct care to COVID-19 patients are going to receive those first doses. We then expect Phase 1 of the vaccine delivery plan to begin later in December, with Pfizer expected to deliver 10,725 doses per week. We also now expect Moderna to begin delivering vaccines very early in 2021.”

The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra low freezing, with storage in freezers that are -70 C. This greatly complicates matters, and as such, its implementation will largely mean people will have to go to where it is available, as opposed to the vaccine going to them. But with the other vaccines on the way, including the Moderna vaccine, there is much more flexibility expected, including much broader distribution where people live and work.

Phased approach

There is a phased distribution approach planned, first focusing on those who look after the most vulnerable, then the most vulnerable themselves.

The pilot will start with health care workers in intensive care units (ICUs), emergency departments and COVID-19 units at the Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital. Testing and assessment centres will also be included. A booster shot will be done 21 days later (28 days for those getting the Moderna vaccine in later phases).

The Regina General Hospital pilot will be followed by Phase 1, which is expected to begin late December of this year. It will feature targeted immunization of priority populations, with planned administration of 202,052 doses, enough for 101,026 people.

This phase will initially target 30,584 long-term care and personal care home residents and staff.

Next will be health care workers in emergency departments, ICUs, COVID-19 testing and assessment staff – those in the health care system the most exposed to people who may have the virus. This is expected to encompass 10,000 to 15,000 people.

The third part will start with the 51,302 Saskatchewan residents aged 80 and older in all communities. Dr. Shahab explained this will be followed by progressively younger age groups, going down in cohorts of five years. The next will be the 32,474 people between ages 75 and 79, followed by the 47,343 people between 70 and 74.

People over the age of 50 living in remote areas and northern Saskatchewan will total 8,911. Phase 1 is projected to immunize up to 185,624 people.

“Hopefully by February, March, April, we'll see the benefits of vaccine protecting, to some extent the most vulnerable,” Shahab said.

Phase 2 is expected to begin in April 2021, continuing with the priority populations and widespread access to immunization for the general population. It will see mass immunization clinics, similar to what is done with the influenza vaccines and what took place with the H1N1 vaccine. Livingstone noted that there is the ability to scale up if more vaccine becomes available.

Shahab said that people 50 and older with comorbidities and then people younger than 50 with comorbidities would be prioritized.

Dr. Tania Diener, SHA medical health officer for immunization, explained the province has “already determined how many people, more or less, fit into each of these cohort groups, so that we can be clear when to move on to the next, depending on how much vaccine we will receive from the company or companies at the time.”

There will be a broad communications strategy emphasizing the importance of the vaccine. The media and government website will be used to let most people know when their cohort is due, with long term care and personal care home residences and frontline health care workers being dealt with through other channels. Starting this month, the campaign will include print, TV, radio, digital, social, billboard, etc., focusing on providing accurate, timely information and increasing public awareness of the COVID‐19 vaccine.

Shahab said, “By April, May, June, we'll see more people at risk getting vaccinated. And then of course later in the summer and into the fall, all of us will be able to get vaccinated. And that is the way we will come out of this pandemic.”

Merriman said, “Saskatchewan has an extremely strong program his participation rate for infant and childhood vaccines. With uptake of around 90 per cent for many of these various vaccines.”

For those who are nervous about the vaccine, Shahab said, “The vaccine is really good news. We can’t underestimate how good of news that is and what a remarkable achievement it is, to have a vaccine 10 months into a pandemic.”

Vaccination will be voluntary. Individuals who receive COVID‐19 vaccine will receive a record of first and second vaccination. As for whether that might be required for certain forms of travel, as Ontario has suggested, Shahab said he couldn’t really comment now, but some of that is federal jurisdiction. Many countries require testing before boarding a flight, for instances.

“I think a lot of that will evolve as we understand the efficacy of the vaccine, but also the impact it has on COVID transmission probably nationally and provincially,” he said.

Moe said, “This is how life will get back to normal. Once we have delivered a safe and effective vaccine to a significant portion of Saskatchewan population, just like everything else when it comes to fighting COVID. We all have a role to play.”

The federal government’s job is to approve a vaccine and get it out. The province’s job is to ensure the health system has the resources to deliver the vaccine, and the health system needs to deliver it to the people of the province, as swiftly, as safely and as effectively as possible, Moe said.

“Each of you have a job as well. And your job, the people of Saskatchewan’s job, is to get the vaccine when it is your turn to do so. We all need to do this. Just like we all need to follow the public health orders and the guidelines that are in place to keep ourselves and to keep others safe. We all need to get vaccinated. To keep ourselves, and keep others safe, even if you aren't worried about contracting the virus yourself, and look for those around you. Do it for our seniors, our parents and our grandparents, who are the most vulnerable to very serious outcomes from COVID-19. Do it for our health care workers in our long-term care homes in our hospitals. Do it for our teachers and our students throughout this province, in our schools.

“We all need to get vaccinated, not just for ourselves, but for those around us,” he said.

Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Drone's on for Southgate

    After some debate, Southgate council authorized the purchase of a drone with an infrared camera for $15,000. The money will come from building department fees.   It will allow inspections from the air, and there is at least one, and perhaps two four-storey structure on the horizon, said Chief Building Official Bev Fisher.   The drone could also be used to track down problems in municipal drains, said CAO Dave Milliner.  The fire department recently paid a bill of about $1,000 for use of similar equipment belonging to Grey Highlands, to check for any hot spots while fighting a grass fire.   Dep.-Mayor Milne inquired about associated costs, and was told that the training for an operator’s licence is $500 per person.   Coun. Jason Rice asked about the use of the drone and Mr. Fisher said it would not be to go looking for infractions, but only in response to complaints because that is Southgate’s model of bylaw enforcement.   The purchase was authorized, with Deputy-Mayor Milne and Coun. Rice voting in opposition. M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • HWDSB elects new chair, vice-chair

    Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustees have elected Dawn Danko as the incoming chair of the board following Alex Johnstone’s decision to step down from the position. In November, Johnstone — the trustee for Wards 11 and 12 — announced she wouldn’t seek a third one-year term as chair because of “the vulnerability that our board faces when you have a single chair for an entire term.” On Monday, the trustees elected Danko, who represents Ward 7, as chair and Cam Galindo, trustee for Wards 9 and 10, as vice-chair. “I am grateful for the support of my fellow trustees and look forward to helping this board to see the initiatives we have started through to completion,” Danko said.  She indicated that her first priority will be to receive and implement the recommendations from the board’s Bullying Prevention and Intervention Review Panel. “In addition, the board of trustees will continue to focus on the effect the pandemic has had on student learning and our finances,” she added.  Danko previously served as vice-chair of the board.  In a 27-minute farewell speech in November, Johnstone highlighted challenges the board has faced over the past two years — including COVID-19 and labour negotiations — but said she’s “filled with pride” to see first-term trustees now chairing committees.  Johnstone will remain on the board and chair the finance and facilities committee.Jacob Lorinc, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator

  • Malls facing unpredictable holiday shopping season

    While December is normally a busy time of year for the retail sector, this year is a little more unpredictable. Major Richmond malls are gearing up for the holiday season with new plans in place—and the same festive decorations. “The prediction for retail is that people are starting their shopping earlier in the year, which we’re seeing,” says Lansdowne Centre marketing manager Bronwyn Bailey. “People are consolidating their shopping trips, so rather than browsing for a while before making a purchase or going to multiple locations for multiple purchases, they’ll consolidate it to one larger shopping trip which is great.” While the usual surge in shoppers is less predictable this year, all four malls surveyed—Lansdowne Centre, Aberdeen Centre, Richmond Centre and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport—expect customer numbers to increase in December.  According to Statistics Canada, in December 2019 BC saw over $7.2 billion in sales. In April, at the height of pandemic restrictions, this number dropped to $5.6 billion, reflecting a nation-wide decrease in sales. Retail sales have been steadily rising since May, but the latest numbers from Statistics Canada’s September 2020 report indicate that while most industries are seeing increased sales compared to the same time last year,  clothing and accessory stores have seen a sharp decrease in sales (12.5 per cent less than September 2019). “Traffic is definitely lower than it was (in previous years),” Bailey adds. And with the government advising people to stay home and not gather, the Aberdeen Centre team is not too sure what kind of customer volume they’ll see this month, says Tiffany Ho, senior vice-president and senior general manager of Fairchild Developments, which operates the mall. For people wanting to shop locally but not inside a mall, curbside pick-up programs are also available. At Lansdowne, the program has been ongoing since the spring, but larger stores have their own separate pick-up programs. Richmond Centre also has pick-up stations, and at Aberdeen Centre a similar program is in development. At McArthurGlen, many individual stores offer virtual shopping including video appointments and digital catalogues. Malls are also offering customers new ways to plan their visits. Through Richmond Centre’s app, you can prepare for your visit including making appointments at some retailers to avoid waiting in line. McArthurGlen’s website has recommendations for quieter times to visit, and Lansdowne Centre has a ‘gift with purchase’ promotion throughout the month of December. Anyone who spends more than $250 in a single day at three or more stores will receive a $20 gift card. At some malls, shoppers may also notice photo sets where they are invited to stop and take photos with their families. “On site we have socially distanced safe decor, where people can come with their families and take their own photographs safely and cleanly,” says Bailey. McArthurGlen marketing manager Ally Day describes the decorations as “a socially distant outdoor wonderland.” “Instagrammable decor will be set up throughout the centre where consumers are encouraged to take socially distant photos while enjoying an open-air shopping experience,” she adds. While Santa won’t be visiting any malls live this year, he is still available for online visits. At Lansdowne Centre, Santa and Mrs. Claus are hosting live story time events on social media. Richmond Centre is offering free one-on-one Santa Claus visits via video chat. At Aberdeen Centre, rather than offering live performances from school choirs and other community groups, the fountain has been turned into a ‘winter wonderland’ stage on a frozen lake. “This year unfortunately we can’t operate the water fountain because of the pandemic, so we drained out all the water and built the stage, and all the decorations are inside the water fountain,” explains Ho. “On the stage we have some lighting, similar to a reflection on a frozen lake, and then a Christmas tree, reindeer and snowflakes—all the decorations are on the stage inside the water fountain. Although we can’t do most of the (usual) activities, we can still have some celebration.”Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel

  • South Brookfield line technician pitches in during U.S. power emergencies

    Gil Johnson of South Brookfield may be retired from the workforce, but he certainly isn’t tired. The 69-year-old former line technician with Nova Scotia Power has been retired since 2000, but he has continued to work hard to restore power to communities hit by storms across North America. He most recently returned from a stint in Buffalo and Albany, New York. “We’ve had a lot of work this year. I’ve been everywhere from Louisiana to Georgia to Iowa,” he says. Johnson is now a freelance line technician, and for the past 10 years or so he’s traveled to locations all over the United States. After retiring from Nova Scotia Power, he started his own consulting company – GJ Utility Safety Training and Consulting Ltd. He has also worked with Nova Scotia Community College, developing curriculum and instructing. As well, he served as a councillor with the Region of Queens Municipality from 2016-2020. The companies Johnson works with deal with a grid of utilities in the United States. When they see a storm approaching, the grid management holds a conference call with companies that can supply a service to help them out. When the call goes out to an Atlantic Canadian supplier, it then reaches out to technicians such as Johnson to help form a crew. The crews might be made of hundreds of workers. According to Johnson, he’s worked with as many as 30 South Shore technicians. Many of the technicians are retired, but quite a few are still working and apply their vacation time to time spent assisting with power outages elsewhere. Johnson admits he’s “getting long in the tooth,” so he’s taken on an apprentice, Aaron Frail, who accompanies him on trips. According to Johnson, the hardest part of a U.S. power restoration operation is the waiting that’s involved. The governor of the state where the power problem is must first declare a state of emergency before the Canadian crew members are allowed to cross over into the U.S. Once that happens, each is then issued a 30-day work permit. Depending on the weather and the success of the power recovery efforts, the trips can last anywhere from one to 30 days. The line technician has been working steadily throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “People think it’s a free-for-all when you go down there, but it’s not. We have to follow strict rules. We are not allowed inside any stores for any reason. We go to our hotel room and to work, and that is all,” he explains. “In the hotel, there is one floor dedicated to the company I am with, and that is it. We have our own bubble and we are checked for COVID-19 every day. If one person in the crew is sick, with even a simple cold or flu, the whole group goes home.” So far no one has been sick, he says. For Johnson, the lineman trade has brought a variety of rewards. “We were in the Bahamas for Hurricane Matthew (2016), and the kids from there would come up to the truck every day. We would have our lunch boxes with the packets of snacks and we would give the kids some. They just thought they had died and gone to heaven,” says Johnson. “I would never be a hypocrite and say the money is not good, but that reward — to see those little kids, and put the power back on for people that haven’t had power for two or three weeks — that’s the piece that keeps me going,” he adds.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • City fires 3 managers at Calgary Parking Authority following investigation

    The general manager of the Calgary Parking Authority as well as two other managers at the city-owned agency no longer work there following an investigation.The terminations were confirmed by the City of Calgary.The city's acting general manager of transportation, Doug Morgan, said he could not talk about the circumstances which led to the firings."All I can say is that the employees did leave the employment of the parking authority last week, on Friday," said Morgan. "We have an acting general manager in place who has a strong team that continues to manage the parking authority's affairs."He said that Moe Houssaini has been the acting general manager since September and he will stay on in that capacity.Glen Furtado had held the top job at the CPA since May 2018.Whistleblower complaintCBC News has learned that Furtado was suspended from his duties in September.There was an investigation through the city's whistleblower program and the allegations were described internally as serious.The names of the other two former CPA managers are not being released by the city. It is not commenting on any connection between their departures and Furtado's dismissal.When asked why it took several months for the matter to reach a conclusion, Morgan said he could not provide an answer."That would be an internal matter that I'm not available to comment on," said Morgan.However, he was able to confirm that regardless of the reason for the dismissals, the matter is now concluded and that no further departures nor disciplinary actions are coming.The city had been reluctant to release any information about the issue.Earlier this week, it refused to confirm Furtado's departure or even say who was replacing him on an interim basis.City manager weighed inThe firings came soon after city council voted in November to give the city's top bureaucrat additional powers regarding the Calgary Parking Authority.Those powers granted to city manager David Duckworth included authorizing him to investigate and discipline any non-unionized employees of the parking authority.No information has been made available by the city regarding any possible severance payments or settlements with the three departed managers.No timeframe has been set for the search for new leadership for the parking authority but Morgan said they hope a new GM could be in place by next spring.CBC News requested a comment from Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi but there has been no response.

  • Membertou director of education says safety comes first

    MEMBERTOU — The director of education for Membertou First Nation says parents who have travelled to COVID-19 hotspots like Halifax should notify the school and transfer their kids to e-learning for the next 14 days. “We have a population that is much more susceptible to COVID-19 because of (chronic) illnesses, so it's really important that we ensure that it doesn’t come into our schools,” said Darren Googoo. Mi’kmaq communities continue to combat high rates of diabetes and according to Diabetes Canada, the Indigenous population remains one of the highest at-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn that Type 2 diabetes creates an increased risk of serious complications from the COVID-19. And after Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, warned on Nov. 17 that there were signs of community spread in the Halifax region, the community of Membertou began warning the public about travelling there. Googoo began asking parents to notify the school and begin e-learning lessons from home if they had travelled there. “Parents since then have called us and let us know that they will be putting their child in an e-learning environment for the next two weeks,” said Googoo. Since March, the school began transitioning to an e-learning environment. Students take part virtually from their homes and can still interact with their teachers virtually. Classes were capped at 12 in the in-person classroom when the classes resumed in September as another safety measure. Social-distancing and proper spacing remain a priority for the school and Googoo said the buildings are disinfected. Googoo said in-person classes are still a preferred way to learn though. “It's always better to learn in person than over the internet, or video conferences, or packages set home,” said Googoo. He said many of the students who remained home after the initial announcement could be ready to go back to classes if they're not displaying symptoms. “We as a community and as school are doing everything we can to keep the learning environment safe for their children,” said Googoo. Witer break is set to run Dec. 23-Jan. 1 and Googoo said warnings about travel will likely come from chief and council leadership. -30-Oscar Baker III, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post

  • Drumheller businesses adapt to provincial regulations

    As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the province, the Alberta government announced new public health orders on Tuesday, November 24, asking some Drumheller businesses to adapt once more to additional restrictions to operations.  The regulations change whether businesses can operate by reduced occupancy capacity, by appointment only, or being closed to the public. Additional measures have also been put in place for restaurants, bars, and pubs.  These new regulations have impacted Drumheller’s recreational facilities and Darren Goldthorpe, manager of Recreation, Arts, and Culture said in a press release, “Despite the restrictions, we are very happy we are still able to offer recreation to our community, even if it’s limited. With the new mandatory measures scheduled for Friday (November 27) we want to remind our users safety has always been our number one priority.”  The Badlands Community Facility (BCF) has closed its banquet halls and multipurpose rooms in accordance with the new provincial regulations.   Some functions at Drumheller’s recreational facilities remain open, including some household and individual activities, though times must be pre-booked through the Reservation Portal. Group lessons and classes are prohibited and have been paused or cancelled until Friday, December 18 at the earliest, though one-on-one lessons are still permitted.  Farmers markets and pop-up indoor markets which were not previously approved by Alberta Health Services (AHS) or Alberta Agriculture and Forestry were made to close to the public. While not all farmers markets were affected, some communities made the choice to cancel their events. Vendors impacted by these closures have turned to social media to offer COVID-safe alternatives to sell their wares.  Drumheller Farmers’ Market held their pre-Christmas sale on Saturday, December 5 at the BCF. Masks were mandatory and one-way traffic was in place to help with social distancing. Shoppers and vendors were required to sign in upon entry to adhere to AHS contact tracing regulations. Vendors were also limited to the number of people permitted per table, and only 100 shoppers were allowed at a time.  Service-based businesses can no longer accept walk-in clients and are open by appointment only. These include hair salons, esthetics, tattoos, and hotels, as well as professional services such as lawyers and photographers, and wellness services such as massage and acupuncture.  Most retail stores, including grocery, pharmacies, and clothing stores, and some entertainment venues, including libraries, movie theatres, and museums, are permitted to remain open at 25 per cent occupancy capacity.   Drumheller Public Library is offering online programming, such as virtual community storytime, in lieu of in-person programs. Earlier this summer, the library continued to offer curbside pickup and a pop-up library at the Drumheller Farmers Market while otherwise remaining closed to the public.  The province previously announced restrictions for restaurants, pubs, and bars on Friday, November 13, which included ending liquor sales by 10 p.m. and closing for in-person dining by 11 p.m. At the time these restrictions were anticipated to be lifted within two weeks.  However, additional regulations have since been imposed, and the restrictions to the hours of operation continue.  Under the new provincial orders, only six people from the same immediate household can be seated per table, with no movement between tables. Entertainment such as billiards and darts, as well as VLTs are also prohibited.  Derek Hodgson, owner and operator of Athens Greek Restaurant told the Mail, “We made the decision to close dine-in and only offer curbside takeout before the provincial government updated its guidelines. We made the decision as COVID cases were climbing fast, especially within Drumheller.”Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail

  • Ontario to provide proof of COVID vaccination, those without it may face restrictions

    TORONTO — Ontario residents who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine could face certain restrictions, the province's health minister said Tuesday, noting that the government will provide proof of immunization to those who get the shot. Christine Elliott said the province will not make the vaccine mandatory, but some activities – such as travel and access to communal spaces like cinemas – could eventually be restricted for those who opt not to get immunized.The province will provide residents who have received the vaccination with a document to prove it, she said."That's going to be really important for people to have for travel purposes, perhaps for work purposes, for going to theatres or cinemas, or any other places where people will be in closer physical contact when we get through the worst of the pandemic," Elliott said. "That will be essential for people to have."Elliott's comments come as Ontario prepares to receive its initial doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks. The province has said it plans to offer the vaccine first to vulnerable seniors, their caregivers and health-care workers.It will also be prioritizing the rollout of the vaccine in regions with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.Retired Gen. Rick Hiller, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, said the province will receive 2.4 million doses – allowing it to vaccinate 1.2 million people – during the first three months of 2021.NDP deputy leader Sara Singh said the government has not clearly communicated how the vaccine rollout will take place, including how it will provide documentation to prove vaccination."For Ontarians there are a lot of unanswered questions," she said.Meanwhile, the province's fiscal watchdog said Tuesday that Premier Doug Ford's government had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.The Financial Accountability Officer said those funds were earmarked for three reserves, including two related to pandemic spending. The amount was  $2.7 billion more than his office said the government had unspent in reserves by Aug 26. Ford said the provincial budget, released last month, shows that 80 per cent of the reserve funds have been allocated. He defended hanging on to the remaining $2.6 billion in the funds as "prudent" fiscal management by his Progressive Conservative government."That's the difference between ourselves and the NDP and the Liberals," Ford said. "We actually have some money in contingency."The budget also says that money that remains unspent in reserves by the end of the fiscal year will be used to reduce the deficit and provincial debt.The government has been criticized by opposition politicians for sitting on billions in reserve funds, which they say it has been slow to spend during the pandemic.Liberal House Leader John Fraser said the government should have been spending those funds cutting class sizes or bolstering public health resources during the pandemic."The services and the things that people need aren't all there. We need to address those priorities right now," he said.Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said people will look at the financial accountability officer's report and wonder why the government sat on the funds when it should have been supporting small businesses or hiring more workers in long-term care."The FAO report confirms the premier dropped the ball over the summer," he said. "He did not have Ontario prepared for the second wave and failed to make the investments need to contain the virus."Ontario reported 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 new deaths due to the virus.The government said there are 588 new cases in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region, and 141 in York Region.In the province's southwest, Windsor-Essex' medical officer of health warned that his community is seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the local health-care system.Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the area, which was placed in the red "control" zone at the end of November, now has case rates similar to regions in lockdown."As much as I want to share more happy news with you and to tell you that the risk of COVID-19 in our community is low, I can’t," he said in a statement Tuesday. "The risk of acquiring COVID-19 in our community is increasing at a rapid rate.”Across the province, 794 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 219 in intensive care.With the number of hospitalizations growing, a group of five health-care organizations released an appeal Tuesday to residents. The association representing Ontario's hospitals, as well as professional associations representing nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists asked people to celebrate the holidays according to public health rules."Celebrating at a distance is the best way to support health-care professionals, and it is a small price to pay compared to the grief of those who could face far greater losses if we fail to do our part," the groups said in the statement.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press

  • Finance minister says B.C. recovery benefits program accepting applications Dec. 18

    VICTORIA — People in British Columbia can start applying online for the government's pandemic recovery benefit for eligible families and individuals starting Dec. 18. Finance Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation Tuesday to provide the tax-free benefit of $1,000 for families and $500 for individuals to about 3.7 million people. She said the cost of the program, including increases to income and disability assistance payments of $150 a month starting in January 2021, amounts to about $1.7 billion. Robinson said she expects some people will receive the one-time recovery benefit before Christmas, while others will get the money deposited into their accounts before the end of December. "This will give people some breathing room and peace of mind, a bit more to spend on groceries, on coats, on boots for their growing kids," she told a news conference. B.C. Liberal finance critic Mike Bernier said the benefit will be useful to many, but more is needed from the provincial recovery plan for COVID-19.  "Short term relief is a piece of the puzzle, but we need government to provide real answers on what they are going to do next. The people of B.C. will still need support long after they have spent the $500 benefit," he said in a statement.  Bernier said the government is also proposing in legislation to delay the release of the provincial budget until April 30, which would mean waiting until May for an economic plan. The provincial budget is normally released in February.  Robinson said she will provide an update on the province's finances in the coming days and works is underway on the budget. In September, the budget deficit was projected at almost $13 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • No cooling of community spirit in Greenfield

    Greenfield, Queens County, is renowned for its strong community spirit – whether it’s stepping up to make a community project a reality or lending a helping hand to those that need it. Most recently, several volunteers have come together to refurbish the community outdoor rink located behind the recreation centre. And a local businessman in the area is stockpiling wood for those in need. Kevin Freeman, president of the Greenfield Recreation Association, said the rink was a tremendous volunteer effort. “We had lots of volunteers come out. There is plenty of new blood in our community that helped out, lots of retired people that have moved in that are willing, and we still have a core group that comes out whenever a project is on the go,” he said. Freeman estimated about 400 volunteer hours have been put into the project over four work sessions. A rink was built about 15 years ago, but over the past few years the liner started to break up and the boards deteriorated enough so that they wouldn’t hold enough water to have ice. The first time the volunteers got together, the task was to clear out the stumps, branches, the old liner and the boards. They then brought in some crusher dust to level the ground and form a new base. Finally, new boards and a liner were fitted to make the rink, which is 96 feet long and 38 feet wide. According to Freeman, much of the work and material was donated or able to purchased at a reduced price, thanks to the support of Freeman Lumber, Buck’s Home Hardware, Greenfield Fire Department, Tony Mailman Excavation and Kev Can-Do. The next step will be to get the lights up and working, and some cold weather from Mother Nature to make it all complete. Community wood pile Freeman, who has the company Kev Can-Do, is also behind a growing community wood pile. He started it after hurricane winds had knocked down more than 30 trees in the area. “I gathered them up, cut them up, and split it and said if anyone needs wood, they can use it.” The idea of the emergency pile just grew from there. “Anyone that has a tree they want to get rid of they will call me up and we will split it up. I usually have a lot of help,” said Freeman. “There is also a local company, Mayfair, that if they are working in the area and they have some wood, they will bring it here and dump it off, then we get a crew together to split it up.” According to Freeman, he could be working on this project alone 24/7 because of the volume of calls he receives from people that have fallen trees or trees they would like to get rid of. He noted, however, he’s only interested in softwood since he doesn’t want to take business away from people selling hardwood. “This was meant just to start a pile for people that may need some extra wood during the winter,” said Freeman. “I also get calls from organizations, such as the inter-church people. They usually keep tabs on things like this and they let us know if people are in need and we can either deliver it or they can come and pick some up. This is not only for the people in our community but across the county as well,” said Freeman.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • New Brunswick woman remains stranded a week after storm washed out bridge to home

    SUSSEX, N.B. — A New Brunswick woman finds herself still stranded a week after flooding washed out a bridge to her home.  Mary Ann Coleman of Waterford, N.B., in the southeast of the province, says she knew there was a problem when the Trout Creek, which runs in front of her property, spilled its banks."Water was inundating areas that had never had water before," she said in an interview Tuesday. The storm that featured strong winds and heavy rain, dumped as much as 180 millimetres of rain on parts of the province, and the creek in front of her property is now about 15 metres across.Coleman, 64, said she has lived on the property for 40 years with very few issues in the past.  She said debris in the creek dammed a Department of Transportation culvert that was installed in 2019, and the rising waters washed away her bridge on the night of Dec. 1  "The last I saw of my bridge was when it was submerged under a foot of water," she said. "It let go."  Coleman said friends have helped get supplies to her and her cat, Mo, using a dinghy attached to a rope. But she's disappointed she hasn't been able to get assistance from provincial emergency measures or transportation officials.She feels the Transportation Department has a responsibility because of the design of the new culvert system.  "There are always trees coming down in high water. That culvert design, in a high water situation, has a high potential of becoming a dam," she said.Transportation Minister Jill Green said Coleman has begun a claim against the department, and as a result she can't offer much comment.  "She's doing what she's supposed to be doing. She's filing a claim," Green said in an interview Tuesday. "We'll do an investigation and we'll work with her people to find out the cause, and what contribution is needed to correct the issue if we are indeed at fault," the minister said.Department officials would also not provide details on the size or design of the previous culvert or the new ones installed last year, citing the fact a claim had been started.Coleman said she did manage to get off her property for a brief time Saturday with the use of the dinghy, but it has since proven unsafe because of the current in the creek.She is paying to have a temporary walking bridge installed but says a permanent bridge for vehicles is required.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.— Written by Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.The Canadian Press

  • MLS commissioner says no word yet on where Canadian teams will play in 2021

    Calling it "a season that we will remember forever," commissioner Don Garber said Major League Soccer's revenue is down almost US$1 billion compared to last year."Not only have we lost a significant amount of revenue, as have so many other businesses certainly in our industry, we've also incurred expenses that we were not intending to incur," he said in response to a question after his annual state of the league address Tuesday.Garber cited teams chartering to each game and the "enormous" cost of staging the MLS is Back Tournament in July as unexpected expenses. The loss of almost all gate revenue has also hurt."So actually the (financial) Impact of all this is probably deeper than what we expected," he said. "And that is concerning to us. But our owners have been understanding this impact from the very beginning."We are concerned about what this will look like leading into 2021 and are working, as I'm sure everybody could imagine, on figuring out how we could manage through that. I am very very hopeful that 2021 will be a way better year than '20 because I don't think any business could sustain the kind of impact that we sustained in 2020 for two years in a row."Garber said he is "concerned" about where the three Canadian teams will be able to play in 2021 because of the pandemic.He said it was too early to say where Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto will play after a year that saw them have to move south of the border because of pandemic-related travel restrictions and quarantine."These are enormous challenges for players and staff," he said. "So we don't have any news on what's going to happen with the Canadian MLS teams."The hope is the Canadian clubs can resume play in their home markets and teams can resume normal travel across the border. "But it's too early to make a guess on that," he added.He expressed support and gratitude to players on the Canadian franchises for their efforts during a difficult season. Garber also said he was impressed by how the Canadian government has managed through the pandemic.The league continues to target early to mid-March to open the 2021 season with expansion Austin FC bringing the number of franchises to 27.While Garber outlined the burden of the pandemic on MLS, he also cited the league's accomplishments saying it had completed 97 per cent of scheduled regular-season matches and all post-season games after the MLS is Back Tournament. "We were the only league in the world to play in a bubble and continue in our markets with a regular season and then complete a post-season in our local markets," he said. "It was an outstanding, remarkable undertaking."MLS completed a regular season featuring some 324 games, he added.Still, the league laid off nearly 20 per cent of its staff — "which was traumatic for all of us" — and players took a five per cent "salary adjustment."\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterThis report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 8, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Increase in claims of elder abuse fuels further study by B.C.'s advocate for seniors

    VICTORIA — B.C.'s seniors advocate says calls related to the abuse of elders have jumped, prompting a more thorough review of the problem.  In her annual report monitoring seniors services, Isobel Mackenzie found calls to the seniors abuse and information line increased by 17 per cent between 2018 and 2019. The report says there were 5,558 calls to the seniors line, and 28 per cent of them were related to abuse.  However, the report says the advocate's office has identified a lack of effective tools for measuring the abuse and neglect of seniors, which caused the followup review with a report expected next year.  The report covers everything from health care to transportation based on data from 2019-20. Mackenzie says there's a lack of awareness about what classifies as elder abuse, adding that people don't know where to report abuse and there's no way to track it.  The report released Tuesday says there were 1,672 victims in the category of violent offences against seniors reported to the RCMP, while more than 19,000 seniors complained of property offences, such as theft or vandalism.  There are indications most abuse of seniors is financial, with about half of it stemming from family members, based on surveys the office has done and data it has collected, Mackenzie said. Mackenzie said the 17 per cent increase relates to a very small number of calls. With one million seniors in the province, those figures don't give a true measure of abuse, she told an online news conference.  "Yes, the increase is concerning, but what's even more concerning is we're clearly missing a whole bunch that's out there."  Her report says emotional abuse was the most common type of harm reported to the seniors abuse and information line last year, at 32 per cent. That was followed by financial abuse at 29 per cent and physical abuse at 10 per cent.  Mackenzie said there also aren't enough people in the province who know about the abuse and information line.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.  The Canadian Press

  • Netanyahu rival bolts party to launch leadership challenge

    JERUSALEM — Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced on Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new political party ahead of elections expected early next year. In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said that Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges. Saar said that he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister’s post himself as the head of a new party. “A change in the country’s leadership is needed,” Saar said. “Today, Israel needs unity and stability. Netanyahu can’t, and won’t be able to, provide either.” A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Saar was long considered a rising star in Likud. He held the senior posts of education minister and interior minister under Netanyahu and finished first in party primaries. But like other Likud members who have risen too fast, he began to be perceived by Netanyahu as a threat. He took a break from politics in 2014, then returned to the Likud last year, only to be trounced by Netanyahu in a party primary. While Saar seems unlikely to be a major contender for prime minister in the next elections, he could siphon off votes of nationalist voters who have grown unhappy with Netanyahu. That could complicate Netanyahu’s task of forming a new coalition if a vote is held. In a statement, Likud said Saar was leaving because he was disappointed over his loss in the primary vote and had seen his popularity plunge in internal party polls. Netanyahu this year formed a coalition with his main rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, with the stated aim of managing the coronavirus crisis. But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and paralysis. Gantz last week voted in favour of a preliminary motion to dissolve parliament and hold new elections. Although last ditch negotiations are taking place to save the coalition, parliament is expected to make a final decision this month on what would be the fourth national election in just two years. Josef Federman, The Associated Press

  • Ontario Health Team application for Grey-Bruce due this week

    On Dec. 11, a proposal for a new health agency for the Grey Bruce area will go in to the Ministry of Health.   In 2019, the province announced a switch to what it’s calling Ontario Health Teams, to replace the former LHINS, Local Health Integration Networks. The first group of  Ontario Health Teams was approved  in the fall of 2019. Five more new teams were announced this summer and another 13 on in November of 2020.  The proposal is to have one group overseeing and integrating the many different agencies – hospitals, home care providers, mental health agencies, Public Health and more.  “We’ll receive one cheque and it will be up to the Ontario Health Team to decide how that money flows,” Al Madden told Southgate council recently.  He has been involved in the planning as the CEO of the South East Grey Community Health Centre.   Deputy-Mayor Brian Milne said it would be important that the Team be accountable to residents through its governance structure.  In other health-related news, some government funding has come through for the new medical centre planned for Dundalk. Al Madden, CEO of the South East Grey CHC who was at council presenting on the Ontario Health Temas, mentioned receiving the funding letter   “We’re about two years ahead of our plan,” he said. More details will have to wait on the official announcement from the ministry.  The South East Grey CHC runs the Erskine site with social services in Dundalk and provides primary care at the Lions medical building.  “Two years ago we were losing our only part-time doctor in Dundalk, and to see now the services that are rendered here is amazing,” said Southgate Mayor John Woodbury.  Final plans are still being developed for the building planned for the land beside the fire hall in DundalkM.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death

    WASHINGTON — As the U.S. government rushes to put inmates to death in a pandemic before President Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus and five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week.The disclosure that the execution team members had tested positive for the virus, in addition to the spiritual adviser of the inmate put to death, is furthering criticism from advocates and lawyers for inmates who say the Bureau of Prisons isn’t doing enough to stop the spread of coronavirus cases behind bars. The prison where the executions are carried out, in Terre Haute, Indiana, is in the midst of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.“The fact that at least 20 per cent of the BOP’s execution team has contacted COVID-19 following Orlando Hall’s execution speaks volumes — particularly given the fact that we don’t know how many team members opted in to be tested,” said Cassandra Stubbs, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Capital Punishment Project.In court filings, the Bureau of Prisons said eight members of the specialized execution team – a group of about 40 employees who are brought into the Indiana prison for executions – had tested positive for the virus shortly after the execution of Hall a few weeks ago.Only six members of the team opted to be tested for the virus before they left Terre Haute – and all tested negative, the agency said. But six others tested positive within a week and two more members of the team also tested positive a short time later.The Bureau of Prisons plans to bring back five of those employees to carry out two executions scheduled for this week, saying that such a decision is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's unclear whether they could still be infectious, but the Bureau of Prisons said the guidance allows them to interact with other people because it is more than 10 days since the positive test. Two other team members, who the agency says “tested positive more recently,” will not attend the execution.This week, the Bureau of Prisons plans to carry out two more executions — of Brandon Bernard on Thursday and Alfred Bourgeois on Friday. Three other executions have been scheduled, some just days before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. And Attorney General William Barr told the AP he's likely to schedule more before he leaves the Justice Department.A spokesman for Biden has said the president-elect opposes the death penalty and will work to end its use when he is in office.On Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said a 78-year-old inmate at Terre Haute prison, James Lee Wheeler, died at a local hospital Monday, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. It says 264 inmates and 21 staff members at FCC Terre Haute, the federal prison complex where the executions are carried out, had confirmed positive cases for the virus. Two inmates who are not on death row at the prison are suing to try to delay the executions, arguing their lives could be at risk if the Bureau of Prisons continues to bring in dozens of people for each of the executions.For each execution, about 100 people are brought to the prison complex, including the execution team, additional personnel for security, witnesses and others.During a court hearing Tuesday, a Justice Department lawyer, Jordan Von Bokern, said he didn’t know whether any of the execution team members had any contact with prison staff members who have tested positive for the virus. But he argued the Justice Department should be permitted to move forward with the executions, claiming the protocols in place are adequate and argued it isn’t possible to know how the staff members contracted the virus.“It is difficult to even make the assumptions they contracted it during the execution,” he said, arguing they could have been exposed at restaurants, stores or hotels.But health officials have long said prisons are a perfect storm of risk factors, poor circulation, poor social distance and a lack of personal protective equipment. As the virus surges outside the prisons, it also is surging inside.Since Nov. 6, the number of inmates currently infected and not yet recovered from the virus has increased by 165%, from 2,092 to 5,555. Over that same span, 17 inmates died of COVID-19.The Bureau of Prisons has struggled from the beginning to combat the coronavirus in the 122 federal prisons across the U.S. and inmates, advocates, lawyers and even correction officers have been sounding the alarm for months about what they say are inadequate policies to control the spread of the virus.The number of staff members with current positive tests surged by 79%, from 899 on Nov. 6 to 1,613 on Dec. 7, stretching an already threadbare workforce, according to the agency's data. The federal prison system does not require employees to be tested for COVID-19, the agency's director Michael Carvajal told Congress last week.“I can’t mandate somebody to take a test,” Carvajal said. “If I could, I’d be doing it already.”Late last month, a medium-security prison in Mendota, California, hit with a wave of suspected COVID-19 cases reassigned 23 non-corrections employees to work as correctional officers because of staffing shortages.All federal prison employees are trained as corrections officers, but one union official compared the practice known as “augmentation” to having a substitute teacher supervise a class of rambunctious children.“This is a dangerous and extremely unsafe practice,” said Aaron McGlothin, the president of the union at Mendota. “It is not a matter of if but a matter of when someone will get assaulted.”___Sisak reported from New York.Michael Balsamo And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

  • Ohio governor: Lethal injection no longer execution option

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.It's “pretty clear” there won't be any executions next year, DeWine told The Associated Press during a year-end interview, adding he doesn't see support in the Legislature for making a switch in execution method a priority. Ohio has an “unofficial moratorium” on capital punishment, he said.“Lethal injection appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view today,” the governor said.DeWine said he still supports capital punishment as Ohio law. But he has come to question its value since the days he helped write the state's current law — enacted in 1981 — because of the long delays between crime and punishment.DeWine called himself “much more skeptical about whether it meets the criteria that was certainly in my mind when I voted for the death penalty and that was that it in fact did deter crime, which to me is the moral justification.”Messages were left for leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate seeking comment.Former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, now under federal indictment for his alleged role in a $60 million bribery scheme, questioned last year whether the state should reconsider capital punishment because of the cost and Ohio’s inability to find lethal drugs.The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.Shortly after taking office in 2019, DeWine ordered the Ohio prison system to look at alternative lethal injection drugs. That announcement followed a federal judge’s ruling that said Ohio’s current execution protocol could cause the inmate “severe pain and needless suffering.”Opponents of Ohio's death penalty called on lawmakers last month to enact a capital punishment ban during the current lame duck legislative session. They repeated that demand Tuesday.“It’s time for the General Assembly to just end the death penalty in Ohio and repurpose the funds wasted trying to execute people into programs to better serve the needs of murder victim families,” said Abraham Bonowitz, Death Penalty Action director.Also Tuesday, DeWine said he remains optimistic about his ability to govern Ohio despite attempts by fellow GOP lawmakers to limit his powers and even impeach him over his handling of the pandemic.“While the few legislators that want to impeach me have gotten headlines, what has not gotten a lot of headlines is the real work,” DeWine said.The career politician, who has drawn strident criticism from both right and left, is hopeful about 2021 despite the pandemic surging in many parts of the state, calling next year the “year of recovery.”When asked whether he had any regrets about decisions he made in the past nine months, DeWine said does not have the luxury to reflect when there is so much work left to do.“There will be time to reflect on that, there will be books written, there will PhDs and dissertations on the whole pandemic and that’s fine but we’re in the battle now,” he said.___Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.___This story has been updated to correct that the former House speaker discussed reconsidering capital punishment last year, not this year.Julie Carr Smyth, Farnoush Amiri And Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press