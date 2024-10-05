Turning sunnier. Latest on Milton

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Sprawling, mighty Hurricane Kirk whipping up swells to Canadian shores
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
- CNN
Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another hurricane
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
- The Weather Network
Cross-country storm to put a big spin on Canada’s forecast
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
- The Weather Network
Rare October severe storm threat building for Sunday across Ontario
Just because the calendar says October, it doesn’t mean the atmosphere behaves like it. Southern Ontario gets a parting risk of thunderstorms on Sunday before a cooldown arrives
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Saturday, Oct 5 update: Latest on Tropical Storm Milton from the National Hurricane Center
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
- The Weather Network
When should you switch to winter tires? Provincial breakdown, here
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
- ABC News
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit Florida as hurricane
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
- The Canadian Press
Homeowners hit by Hurricane Helene face the grim task of rebuilding without flood insurance
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
- CNN
Scientists grow mystery tree from 1,000-year-old seed
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
- The Weather Network - Video
Is it possible to see the Northern Lights during the day this weekend?
Breaking down the science and forecast for this weekend's Auroras
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
Tropical Storm Leslie gains strength, trailing powerful Hurricane Kirk
Expecting a broad low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that may have tropical implications to the Southeast next week.
- Rolling Stone
MTG Implies Dems Created Hurricane Helene: ‘They Can Control the Weather’
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, could intensify as a hurricane threatening Florida
MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, and forecasters warned that it could intensify into a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida next week.
- The Weather Network - Video
Wind and rain move across the Priairies through the weekend
A strong low-pressure system will swing across the Prairies with strong winds and a little rain Friday and into the weekend—details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- Miami Herald
Florida could be in for heavy rain starting this weekend as Gulf system moves east
The heaviest rains are expected Sunday through the middle of next week.
- Miami Herald
Before a hurricane brings more rain, South Florida will see flooding in next few days
Your Monday commute may be affected.
- Reuters Videos
Thai sanctuary struggles to save elephants after flash flooding
STORY: :: A Thai sanctuary is struggling to rescue over 100 elephants amid flash floods:: Chiang Mai:: Elephant Nature Park:: October 3, 2024:: October 4, 2024:: Saengduean Chailert, Founder, Elephant Nature Park “The flooding up on the mountains was as high as the roofs, it must have been about five meters high to reach the roof on the mountain as that's the highest point in the area. I don't know how many of our elephants would still be alive because there are some that were stuck in the water, including some pigs and cows. I don't know if we'll have a chance to save them as the flooding is so severe now and we couldn't get network access for any help down hill.""An operation is underway," Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday, adding that 117 elephants had been saved, but nine more needed help.The elephant is Thailand's national animal and a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag, at one point in time.A herd of elephants could be seen running to escape the flood waters as they chirped nervously in a video posted on social media by Saengduan, founder of the Chiang Mai-based Elephant Nature Park. The last elephant ran slower than the rest of the herd because she was blind, Saengduan added.The Southeast Asian nation's northern region has been hit with heavy flooding since August, killing 49 people and displacing thousands of households.
- Time
Hurricane Leslie Path: Where It's Heading and What to Know
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
- The Weather Network
How weather could swing the 2024 U.S. presidential election
Foul weather could cast a deciding vote in the upcoming presidential election in the United States
- CNN
Florida is on alert as a new tropical depression forms in the Gulf, just days after Hurricane Helene
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is now bracing for another potential storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.