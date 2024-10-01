TV and Broadway star Gavin Creel dies aged 48

TV and Broadway star Gavin Creel has died from a “rare and aggressive” cancer at the age of 48, his publicist Matt Polk has announced.

Creel was best known as a stage star in shows such as Hello Dolly! opposite Bette Midler, which earned him a Tony award in 2017.

He played Cornelius Hackl opposite Midler in the titular role.

Midler paid tribute on Instagram, describing Creel as a “radiant actor… he was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss.”

Creel also starred in the West End, picking up a prestigious Olivier award for best actor in a musical in 2014 for his turn as Elder Price in The Book Of Mormon, a role he went on to play on Broadway.

British star Hannah Waddingham said she was "shaken to my core" following his death.

"I've just had to sit down. I keep re-reading his name thinking everyone's got it wrong. Not this man, not this beautiful, smiley, talented man," she posted on X.

"The absolute real deal, talent pouring out of every pore. I'm heartbroken you've gone Gavin. I hope to see you again my friend."

'Mind-blowing charisma'

Actor, producer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda also paid tribute to Creel, who was cast as his first King George III when hit musical Hamilton was at the early workshop stage.

"Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent," he wrote on Instagram.

"He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he's no longer with us.

"My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit."

Frozen star's Idina Menzel and Josh Gad also posted tribute on social media.

Creel’s first major Broadway role was as Jimmy Smith, opposite fellow newcomer Sutton Foster, in a revival of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, which landed him his first Tony nomination for best leading actor in a musical.

"My sweet friend. I will love you forever," Foster said in a post on Instagram.

Creel also played Claude Hooper Bukowski in the 2009 revival of Hair on Broadway.

He made his West End debut in 2006 as Bert in Mary Poppins and reprised his role in the West End transfer of Hair in 2010.

Other roles included Dr Pomatter in Sara Bareilles' musical Waitress on Broadway in 2019, a role he took to the West End a year later.

Creel’s TV career included a two-episode stint in Ryan Murphy's miniseries American Horror Stories, opposite Matt Bomer in 2021.

He also appeared opposite Dame Julie Andrews in TV movies Eloise At The Plaza and Eloise At Christmastime in the early 2000s.

The star also co-founded Broadway Impact, a grassroots organisation aimed at mobilising the theatre community to support marriage equality.

He was born in Findlay, Ohio and was a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music.

Creel's publicist said there will be a small private gathering for the family and a celebration of his life will be held for the theatre community at a date yet to be announced.