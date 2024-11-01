TV celeb designs interior of luxury community near Sacramento. How much do the homes cost?

A TV celebrity recently kicked off the opening of a 65-home luxury gated community northeast of Sacramento near Lincoln that offers four- and five-bedroom homes, spanning in size from 2,890 square feet to 3,849 square feet.

Two model homes in the planned community called Mountaingate, are now open for tours. The homes showcase work by interior designer and Emmy-winning TV personality Bobby Berk, a star of the Netflix show “Queer Eye.”

Tri Pointe Homes is building the luxury gated neighborhood located in the Bickford Ranch area. Prices will run from $945,000 to just above $1 million.

Bobby Berk at the Mountaingate luxury home community near Lincoln.

“Working in collaboration with Tri Pointe Homes on Mountaingate at Bickford is incredibly rewarding given our shared desire to create innovative design that speak to how people live in their homes,” Berk said in a news release. “Your surroundings affect every aspect of your life, including your physical and mental well-being. My passion is creating spaces that are designed and organized in a way that nourishes one’s spirit. The ongoing projects with Tri Pointe Homes have given me an opportunity to tie local inspiration with timeless design trends.”

Homebuyers have access to 10 design collections curated by Berk exclusively for Tri Pointe Homes, according to a news release.

A new home at Mountaingate, a new home develoment in Bickford Ranch near Lincoln.

The homes with two- to three-bay garages feature commodious entrances, soaring ceilings and flexible rooms for dens or additional bedrooms.

When completed, Mountaingate is expected to comprise 65 homes near top eateries, wineries, golf courses and schools, “all while soaking in the stunning scenery of the Sierra Nevada,” the news release said.

The living room of a model home at Mountaingate that was styled by TV personality Bobby Berk.

The Plan 2 design of a Mountaingate home.