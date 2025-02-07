TV chef Gino D'Acampo denies dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour

TV chef Gino D'Acampo has denied dozens of allegations of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour on the sets of TV shows he has appeared on.

D'Acampo actions were described as being "unacceptable", "distressing" and "horrendous", according to an ITV News investigation.

Anonymous women who spoke to the news broadcaster also accused D'Acampo of aggressive behaviour and making highly sexualised remarks.

In a statement to ITV News, D'Acampo has said he "firmly" denies the allegations and "would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone".

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds: "I am a father, husband... the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."

Sky News has contacted D'Acampo for comment.

ITV also reported that bosses at Objective Media Group, the production company behind Gordon, Gino And Fred's Roadtrip in 2018, appear to have been aware of concerns about D'Acampo's behaviour.

Objective Media Group said: "We have robust protocols and procedures in place for all cast and crew, including on-screen talent, that we review regularly whilst also ensuring that we take into account developments regarding industry wide 'Duty of Care' guidelines."

The production company continued: "Across all productions we encourage people to raise any concerns at the earliest opportunity... If there are incidents or complaints reported, we implement our Escalation Procedure and ensure that a full and thorough process is followed in close collaboration with the broadcaster."

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Sky News:

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle explained

Steve Coogan avoids driving ban

Other production companies that have worked with D'Acampo have also issued statements following the allegations.

Studio Ramsay said: "Whilst we do not disclose or discuss personnel matters publicly, Studio Ramsay is committed, in conjunction with our broadcast partners, to a safe and professional work environment. We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and workplace misconduct seriously, promptly investigate, and take appropriate remedial action when warranted."

MultiStory Media said: "It would be inappropriate to go into the detail of individual concerns but we give our assurance that we are reviewing the concerns which have been raised, what was known at the time and what action was taken. We will also look at any new concerns that have come to light."