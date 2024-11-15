TV Host Asks Fans to 'Say a Prayer for Me’ in Emotional Video as She Reveals Surgery for ‘Very Rare’ Brain Tumor

British TV star Davina McCall revealed her diagnosis and surgery on her Instagram page on Friday, Nov. 15

Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Davina McCall on Nov. 6, 2024 in London, England.

British TV host Davina McCall is recovering from brain surgery after a recent scan revealed a “very rare” brain tumor.

McCall, 57, — who is widely known in the U.K. for hosting numerous television shows in her decades-long career, including the British version of Big Brother — posted a dramatic video on her Instagram account on Friday, Nov. 15, revealing the news to her followers.

Speaking to the camera in the video that appeared to have been pre-recorded, McCall revealed it would be “Friday morning” when she was posting, and that she was doing so because, “a few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace.”

“It turned out I had a benign brain tumor called a colloid cyst, which is very rare,” McCall added.

According to Columbia University, a colloid cyst is "a benign, fluid-filled sac that arises in the area of the brain known as the third ventricle." The cysts are "rare, making up only about 2 percent of primary brain tumors," and "nearly all occur in adults, most often those in their 40s or 50s."

The TV host then said in her video that the tumor occurs in “three in a million” people and shared that after the diagnosis she had “slightly put my head in the sand for a while,” before she saw “quite a few neurosurgeons” and “got lots of opinions.”

“I realized that I have to get it taken out," she explained.

Davina McCall/Instagram Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas in the Instagram video McCall posted on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 15.

"It's big for the space, it fills the space, it's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows... it would be bad," she explained.

"So, I'm having it removed via a craniotomy," before explaining the process of the surgery and how the cyst would be removed and drained.

"So, say a prayer for me. I am in good spirits," she said before her partner, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas — whom she has been dating since 2019 according to U.K. newspaper The Sun — then appeared in the video.

Douglas said that he wanted to let his partner's followers know that he "will have my eye on her," before joking that he had offered to do the operation to make sure it was done "properly," but hadn't been allowed to.

"She's in very good hands," he added.

"Also... I'm OK. It's been up and down, obviously. We've been through a lot," McCall then explained, as Douglas agreed before joking that the parting in her hair would remain in the same place, which would keep him in his role of her hairstylist.

"The recovery, I'm going to be in hospital for about nine days and then I'm going to be going home, but I'm going to be off my phone for a while, so Michael might fill you in," McCall said before Douglas teased that he might dress up as his partner for the updates.

"He's going to let you guys know how I'm doing. But I don't want you guys to worry about me," McCall then said, adding, "I'm doing that enough as it is."

"But I'm not worrying too much and I am in a good space," she clarified, before adding that she had "all the faith in the word in my surgeon and his team," a sentiment that Douglas shared.

"I'll see you on the other side," McCall concluded her video.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Michael Douglas and Davina McCall pose in the Studio at the National Television Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England.

McCall is a mom of three, sharing daughters Holly, 23, and Tilly, 21, and son Chester, 18, with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson, whom she split from in November 2017, per Hello! Magazine.

Since first appearing on television for MTV in the '90s, she has hosted and appeared on dozens of shows, but is best known for her stint as Big Brother U.K. host between 2000 and 2011. More recently she co-authored the book Menopausing: The Positive Roadmap to Your Second Spring, which was published in 2022, and regularly speaks on the topic.

Though neither McCall or Douglas shared exactly when the surgery had taken place, the Nov. 15 video was accompanied by a caption written by Douglas, where he explained that his partner would be "off grid" as she recovered but explained she was in "great shape."



“Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested," he wrote, adding, "I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love ❤️ . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx."





