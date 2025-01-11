TV Presenter Katie Piper Announces Plan to Get 'Artificial Eye' Nearly 17 Years After Acid Attack: 'Hopeful and Nervous'

The 'Loose Women' panelist wrote on Instagram that she's trying “a prosthetic eye shell” after years of “battling” eye health

English television personality Katie Piper is getting an "artificial eye" — nearly 17 years after an acid attack left her partially blind.

The 41-year-old panelist for British talk show Loose Women announced the news on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10, writing that she had "reached the end of [the] road somewhat, and the decision has been made to try a prosthetic eye shell" after "many years battling with my eye health."

"This marks the start of a journey to have an artificial eye, with an incredible medical team behind me," Piper wrote. "As always I’m incredibly grateful to all those in the NHS [National Health Service] and private health care system for their talent and kindness."

Piper added that she will detail her "journey" and that she's "hopeful and nervous" about the change.

"[I] would love to hear from any of you in the comments if you’ve been on this journey or have any advice," she concluded her caption, which came alongside a video of her apparently being fitted with the prosthetic.

Piper's latest health decision comes more than 16 years after a March 2008 acid attack arranged by an ex, when she suffered from severe burns and was left blind in one eye. In the years since, she has worked as a motivational speaker, television presenter, launched a foundation and became an author — having released her debut memoir, Beautiful, in 2011.

Katie Piper/Instagram Katie Piper in a video shared on Jan. 10, 2025

Several friends and fans commented on Piper's post in support of her latest journey, including model Tanya Bardsley, actress Amy Jackson and journalist Ranvir Singh.

"Katie - the way you turn everything into a moment to teach others is awe inspiring," Singh wrote. "Your truth, bravery, warmth, humor is only equal to the strength of your spirit 🙏."

Singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan also commented, writing that she "literally can't" think of a "word that describes" the TV personality. "Your energy surpasses words, Spraggan wrote. "And it is felt by so many people. You are a wonder."

In January 2022, Piper wrote that she was celebrating "one of the happiest times of my life" after being appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and recognized on the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for services to charity and survivors of burns.



