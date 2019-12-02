TV Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Fall Finale Ticks Up

Click here to read the full article.

“Batwoman” used her sprawling cape to glide to a solid TV rating on the CW in its fall finale.

The series ticked up from last episode a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, and drew just over 1 million total viewers, the same amount as last time around. “Supergirl” came in at a 0.2 and just under 900,000 total viewers, a four-week viewership high. Last week, the show’s lead Melissa Benoist posted an emotional video on her Instagram saying she is “a survivor of domestic violence.”

NBC comfortably won the night thanks to “Sunday Night Football,” which averaged 18.9 million total viewers in the fast national numbers, up around 11% from last week. The game itself saw the Houston Texans snag a much needed win against the New England Patriots 28-22.

CBS’ Sunday night schedule benefited from an NFL overrun to come second in the network charts. “60 Minutes” scored a 1.9 rating in the 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. time slot, followed by another special edition of the news mag program which scored a 1.0 “NCIS: Los Angeles” came in at a 0.7, followed by “Madam Secretary” with a 0.4.

“The Simpsons” hit a season low over on Fox, lacking its NFL boost from previous weeks. The show kicked off Animation Domination with a 0.7 rating, followed by a Christmas Special episode of “Ice Age” at a 0.5. “Bob’s Burgers” and a “Family Guy” rerun both scored a 0.6.

Finally on ABC, reruns of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” scored a 0.8 and a 0.7 respectively. “Shark Tank” and “The Rookie” both came in even on their last episodes at a 0.6 and a 0.5.

