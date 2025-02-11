Which TV Show Deaths Were So Brutally Unexpected That You Just Can't Get Over Them?

🚨Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead!🚨

So, if you're anything like me, you probably become suuuuper attached to fictional characters in TV shows and movies.

But sometimes, your fictional faves aren't super lucky and end up dying, and you end up having the most visceral reaction — it's like you just lost your closest friend.

ABC

Maybe you let out the most unholy gasp when Bill and Frank's love story ended with them dying in each others' arms on The Last of Us.

Max

Perhaps you're still reeling from the series finale of Killing Eve because Villanelle being killed off literally made ZERO sense and was a pretty crappy ending.

BBC

Maybe J.J.'s death on Outer Banks absolutely destroyed you and is making you reconsider if you'll even continue watching the show.

Netflix

So, we'd like to know what TV and movie character deaths made you say, "Nope! I'm done." In the comments below, tell us which character AND why their death hurt you so much. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post.