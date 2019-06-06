TV Talk Podcast: Will It Be Returning Champs ‘Mrs Maisel’ Or ‘Veep’ Or An Upset In Tight Emmy Comedy Series Race?

In the latest edition of Deadline’s TV Talk podcast, we take on a biggie: Who will win the Emmy for Best Comedy Series this year? It’s a thorny question especially when you consider there are two defending champs.

Last year’s winner, a big victor in only its first season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, would be considered a frontrunner to repeat in any other year considering how Emmy voting usually goes. But the previous three-time winner in this category (2015-2017), HBO’s Veep, is back for a final time after being out of the race last season when it took the year off. So it is Maisel vs Selina & Co. for the gold — or is it?

Newcomer The Kominsky Method is coming off a big Golden Globe win in the comparable category and would mark a first Emmy for prolific producer Chuck Lorre, as well as the first major marquee Emmy category win for Netflix which is itching to win in the top two Emmy categories but never has — especially galling to them since rival streamers Hulu (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Amazon (Mrs. Maisel) have beaten them to the punch. And don’t count out another HBO show, Barry, which could be surging in its second season, or even a sentimental nod to network TV and CBS’ The Big Bang Theory , which had a highly publicized finale last month and has never won here.

We cover the waterfront with the other contenders as well, and you will hear Pete’s recent interview in New York with the aforementioned Lorre, as well as Dominic’s with Dan and Eugene Levy from Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event.

Listen here:

