TV tonight: the absurd true-crime story about a man who faked his death

Ellen E Jones, Hollie Richardson, Jack Seale and Simon Wardell
·3 min read
<span>David Rossi, Nicholas Rossi’s stepfather, speaks in Imposter: The Man Who Came Back from the Dead.</span><span>Photograph: Channel 4</span>
David Rossi, Nicholas Rossi’s stepfather, speaks in Imposter: The Man Who Came Back from the Dead.Photograph: Channel 4

Imposter: The Man Who Came Back from the Dead

9pm, Channel 4
Strap in for an utterly absurd true-crime story. An eccentric man known locally in Glasgow as Arthur Knight woke up from a Covid coma in 2021 and found himself surrounded by police. US authorities claimed his real identity was Nicholas Rossi who, after several rape charges, faked his own death. This four-parter follows the countless shocking reveals as, over two years in court, he and his English wife, Miranda, continued to insist he was Knight. It also speaks with journalists, legal figures involved and the women Rossi allegedly assaulted. The case led to a judge ruling that he is, in fact, Rossi, and he is now facing charges in the US – but the journey needs to be seen to be believed. Hollie Richardson

Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes

9pm, BBC Two
A remarkable new series, which follows major crime unit detectives as they reopen cold cases using new DNA technology. We see some of their successes in catching and convicting perpetrators for crimes as far back as 1983, in what are both monumental and frustrating feats – as shown when one man, who was raped in a park when he was a teenager, doesn’t know how to react to the news. HR

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

8pm, BBC Two
Sophie Raworth, Monty Don, Joe Swift, Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman are among your green-fingered guides through this year’s bloom fest, delving into some of the 35 gardens on display during the week. First up, Raworth welcomes the royal family to the showground. HR

Blue Lights

9pm, BBC One
Another blistering season finale for the excellent Belfast response officers drama – starting with the aftermath of young Henry shooting Grace and Stevie’s car, as a community in uproar descends into violence. There are hefty tearjerker moments, too, especially when Jen helps Happy and Robin finally find peace. HR

The Fortune Hotel

9pm, ITV1
The ingenious, if slightly confusing, cross between Race Across the World, The Traitors and about 12 different daytime gameshows proceeds into a climactic second week. Stephen Mangan presides as the remaining couples, suspicious and bickering, try to end up with a suitcase full of cash. Jack Seale

Mysteries of the Pyramids With Dara Ó Briain

9pm, Channel 5
Think of pyramids and you probably picture Egypt, which is exactly where this two-part series starts, with input from archaeologist Raksha Dave. Soon though, Ó Briain visits pyramidal structures in other parts of the world, in hope of answering their ancient questions such as “How were they built?” and “What did the aliens do after?” Ellen E Jones

Film choice

Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015), 9pm, Sky Showcase
As a taster for the prequel Furiosa – in cinemas from Friday – here’s George Miller’s reboot of his own 80s apocalyptic rust’n’dust trilogy. Tom Hardy takes over as renegade desert loner Max, but his monosyllabic character plays second fiddle to Charlize Theron’s fierce oil tanker driver Furiosa. She has gone on the run with her leader’s “breeders” – a harem of fertile women – and Max finds himself joining their escape plan. All burnt orange in the day and steel blue at night, it’s a vivid watch, fuelled by Miller’s trademark combustible action. Simon Wardell

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Golfer's prompt release from jail angers some who recall city's police turmoil

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest and prompt release from a Louisville jail Friday that let him play in a high-profile tournament after being booked on charges including felony assault has sparked questions on social media over whether he was given preferential treatment because of his fame. They recall what they consider malfeasance by the Louisville police department, which a national report last year found has used excessive force and invalid search warrants

  • Los Angeles County Explains Why It Won’t Prosecute Diddy Despite Video

    REUTERSThe Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has revealed why it won’t be prosecuting Sean “Diddy” Combs after horrific footage showed him brutally attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.The office said in an Instagram post that because the alleged attack happened on March 5, 2016, the window to prosecute has lapsed. California’s statute of limitations for simple assault is one year, while aggravated assault is three years. “We are aware of the video that has been circulati

  • Arizona man sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive

    An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said. Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement. Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 ½-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

  • Toothpaste tube helps narrow investigation into remains found near Sask. campsite

    MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Investigators in Saskatchewan have released photos of items found near a campsite along with human remains of a person who they believe died a decade ago. RCMP say they're hoping someone will recognize the items and can help figure out the person's identity. Police say in a news release they began an investigation April 28 into human remains located at a makeshift campsite in a deeply forested area in the Rural Municipality of Moose Jaw. The release didn't specify whether it w

  • Mansfield nursery worker smeared leftovers in toddler's face

    Helen Walker, 49, was caught on CCTV immediately trying to cover up what she had done, police said.

  • They’ve been stuck for 7 weeks on the ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge. This is what life is like for the Dali crew

    It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping

  • 17-year-old girl sex trafficked from Mexico to US is rescued after texting 911 for help

    A 17-year-old girl, a trafficking victim, was rescued by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California after texting 911, authorities said.

  • An Hours-Long Home Invasion, a Triple Murder, and a Father Who Survived: Inside the Petit Family Murders

    In the early morning hours of July 23, two men broke into the Petits' Cheshire, Conn., home, held them family hostage for hours and assaulted them

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i

  • "He Had Killed His Own Son, Niece, And Brother Later That Day" And 26 More Terrifying Stories About People Who Encountered Or Knew Killers

    "I look up and make eye contact and he had more blood splattered on his face, and a huge grin."

  • Closing arguments set in trial of University of Arizona grad student accused of killing a professor

    Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the trial of a former University of Arizona graduate student accused of killing a professor on campus two years ago. Murad Dervish, 48, faces seven felony charges including first degree murder in the death of Thomas Meixner, 52, who was shot nine times near his office and was pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital. Defense attorney Leo Masursky told jurors that the killing wasn’t premeditated and that Dervish is “guilty except insane to second-degree murder,” an insanity defense.

  • ‘How do you get hypothermia in a prison?’ Records show hospitalizations among Virginia inmates

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police investigator seemed puzzled about what the inmate was describing: “unbearable” conditions at a prison so cold that toilet water would freeze over and inmates were repeatedly treated for hypothermia. “How do you get hypothermia in a prison?” the investigator asked. “You shouldn’t.” The exchange, captured on video obtained by The Associated Press, took place during an investigation into the death of Charles Givens, a developmentally disabled inmate at

  • SIU investigating woman's death after arrest in Barrie

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died in hospital Saturday morning after she was arrested in Barrie. Barrie police arrested the woman on Thursday near 49 Colter Street for outstanding warrants, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Saturday. She was taken to the station and held in a cell.On Friday, Ontario police transported the woman from the Barrie police station to Central North Correctional Centre, the SIU said. The woman

  • Ontario's police watchdog investigating death of 28-year-old woman arrested in Barrie

    BARRIE, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who passed out while officers were taking her to jail. The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Barrie Police Service arrested the woman on Thursday night because she was wanted on outstanding warrants. The agency says the officers took the woman to a police station, where she was kept in a cell. The following day, the SIU says special constables with the Ontario Provincial Police were taking the woman f

  • LAPD officer injured when she was ejected from patrol car after it was stolen

    A LAPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a man stole her patrol vehicle while she was inside it.

  • Man dead after being found shot inside car in Brampton, police say

    A man has died after he was found shot in a residential area in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway shortly before 7:30 a.m.When officers arrived they found the victim inside a car parked in a driveway at one of the residences at Ivor Crescent, Const. Richard Chin said.The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, Chin said.Peel police's homici

  • Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto's Pearson airport

    TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo

  • We asked ChatGPT to be a juror in Donald Trump's hush-money trial. It said it would find him guilty.

    We asked AI chatbots how they'd decide the Donald Trump trial if they were jurors. ChatGPT and Perplexity both said they'd find him guilty.

  • Man charged with punching actor Steve Buscemi is held on $50,000 bond

    NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with assaulting actor Steve Buscemi on a Midtown street has been held in jail on bond in New York, prosecutors said. Police have said the 66-year-old actor — known for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire,” and “Fargo,” among other performances — was walking in Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face. Police arrested a man Friday in connection with the assault, three days after having released a photo of the suspect. Buscemi’s publisher has confirmed

  • Abcarian: Israel's Gaza war is horrific, but that doesn't mean Hamas is innocent of sexual violence

    The U.N. calls it 'conflicted-related sexual violence.' Israel's Rape Crisis Centers calls it an "operational strategy." They agree that rape and other sexualized violence were part of Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.