TV tonight: Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey’s sweet new sitcom

Daddy Issues

9pm, BBC Three

Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood proves her comedy chops once more in this new father-and-daughter sitcom. She plays Gemma, a spirited twentysomething hairdresser who gets pregnant after a one-night stand, and panics when her flatmate moves out. To solve her financial worries and living situation, she moves in with her sweet but slightly pathetic dad, Malcolm (David Morrissey), who is struggling after Gemma’s mum left him and took their money. To make this family dynamic even messier, Gemma’s mouthy but lovable sister Catherine (Sharon Rooney) is in prison. Cue a sweet, funny and touching story of repairing relationships after things hit rock bottom. Hollie Richardson

Who Do You Think You Are?

9pm, BBC One

Actor Vicky McClure takes the genealogical tour as this latest series begins. It’s far from a scenic route: from her Nonna Jean, who was the victim of an unregulated adoption that left her in the hands of an abusive family, to her great grandfather Harry, who died in a Japanese PoW camp, there’s real suffering in her bloodline. Understandably, she struggles with much of this information, but there’s a genuine sense of catharsis by the end. Phil Harrison

Interview with the Vampire

9pm, BBC Two

We’re in Paris, 1795, for the farthest flashback yet, as Lestat is persuaded to give up his theatrical larks and devote himself to revitalising a backwards (even for those times) vampire coven. Back in the present day, Daniel is getting hacked – or is that helped? – by a pale man called RJ (Succession’s Justin Kirk). Ellen E Jones

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

9pm, Sky Max

Following an eventful journey north, grimy American biker Daryl and capable French nun Isabelle finally have Paris in sight. After paying their respects at Jim Morrison’s grave – no zombie cameo, sadly – they descend into the skull-filled catacombs in search of a decadent nightclub. Graeme Virtue

Klitschko: More Than a Fight

9pm, Sky Documentaries

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko dominated heavyweight boxing for a decade. But since retirement, they’ve found themselves plunged into the fight of their lives after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This intimate documentary tracks the pair’s lives amid the conflict, including Vitali’s journey from the ring to becoming mayor of Kyiv. PH

Fantasmas

10pm, Sky Comedy

Anyone who misses the Mighty Boosh will get a kick out of this surreal, star-packed comedy from Los Espookys co-creator Julio Torres. In the final double bill, Julio is still trying to wriggle out of getting a proof of existence card. But it is the lingerie-clad cameo from Dylan O’Brien that will linger in the memory. GV