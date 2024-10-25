TV tonight: Al Pacino on becoming a dad at 83

Al Pacino: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

9pm, BBC Two

Hollywood star Al Pacino, 84, has put his extraordinary life on paper in a memoir, Sonny Boy. Ahead of its release, here is a nice bit of publicity for the fans: a candid(ish) hour-long interview in which he opens up to entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson about becoming a dad at 83 with his 30-year-old (now former) partner, his surprising money problems, the roles he missed out on and, of course, his Shrek phone case. Hollie Richardson

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

Monty Don’s on the garlic, checking on his planted supermarket version and adding two more varieties to complement it. The team’s wider travels feature gorgeous autumn colours in Suffolk and a doctor in Devon who prescribes gardening as medicine. Jack Seale

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

9pm, Sky Max

Safe haven the Nest – the real-life Mont-Saint-Michel, a towering abbey on a fortified islet – has given season two of this Walking Dead offshoot some unexpected architectural grandeur. But now it has been invaded by vengeful ideologue Genet and her forces, putting Daryl and pals very much on the back foot. Graeme Virtue

The Cleaner

9.30pm, BBC One



All Wicky (Greg Davies) has to do this week is clean out a dead man’s bedroom at a remote lighthouse. What could possibly go wrong? He has his trousers whipped down several times on the ferry, gets attacked by a gull as he tries to make friends with nature, and meets a grumpy lighthouse keeper (Conleth Hill), for starters. Hannah Verdier

The Last Leg

10pm, Channel 4

Show favourite Miriam Margolyes, comedian Phil Wang and Blur’s Graham Coxon are the guests kickstarting another series of the topical late-night show. As ever, hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker will be trying to control the chaos. HR

The Graham Norton Show

10.40pm, BBC One

It is a blockbuster night for Norton, with a sofa lineup including Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, who co-star in the highly anticipated Gladiator II. Saoirse Ronan, the lead actor in Steve McQueen’s wartime drama Blitz, and Eddie Redmayne, who is hitting the small screen in a TV adaptation of assassin thriller The Day of the Jackal, also appear. HR

Film choice

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (Benjamin Ree, 2024), Netflix

Benjamin Ree’s documentary is a riposte to the idea that the internet is a corruptor of young minds. Mats Steen was a Norwegian with muscular dystrophy who died at 25. His parents mourned a life unlived, but didn’t realise that the long hours Steen spent playing World of Warcraft led to many deep (albeit remote) friendships – and gave him a freedom of expression not possible in person. Using archive dialogue and actual WoW imagery, animators have recreated his secret virtual history. It is far from slick but feels utterly genuine as Steen’s online community tell his immensely poignant story. Simon Wardell

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Thom Zimny, 2024), Disney+

It’s not a diary and there is not much road to be seen, but Thom Zimny’s film about the Boss’s 2023-24 tour (his first with the band since 2017) is a valuable souvenir of a group of musical pals who have been together, on and off, for 50 years. Occasional voiceovers from Springsteen are interspersed with the E Street guys reminiscing about the early days, while many of the 25-plus songs in the setlist are given useful context, though rarely played in full. Most meaningful for Bruce diehards, perhaps, but his canonic status is clear. SW

Live sport

Women’s International Football: England v Germany 7pm, ITV1. A friendly at Wembley Stadium.