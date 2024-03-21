TV tonight: the amazing photos that show Carrie Fisher’s remarkable life

This is the life … Carrie Fisher at home in her kitchen in Bel Air in 1987. Photograph: Paul Harris/Paul Harris Photography;Getty Images

Carrie Fisher: A Life in Ten Pictures

9pm, BBC Two

“I’d rather lead a life than follow one around.” Actor Carrie Fisher’s remarkable, turbulent life is celebrated by revisiting 10 photos that tell her story. From her Hollywood childhood with mother Debbie Reynolds to her first Star Wars press tour with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, and her raucous, personal one-woman show towards the end of her life, family and friends tell all. Hollie Richardson

The Dog House

8pm, Channel 4

Looking for some human love this week: Skye the leggy lurcher, Leon the fun-loving staffie cross and Annie the exuberant cockapoo. Will adopted sisters Niamh and Holly, best mates Chanelle and Molly, and retired flight attendant Andreas be able to give them a home? HR

Tonight: Fraud – Ripping Off the Elderly

8.30pm, ITV

With scamming becoming more intelligent, new research shows that an alarming 41% of people aged over 50 have been scammed in the last five years – on average losing more than £2k. In this report, Chris Choi speaks to the people behind the statistics, and provides tips that could prevent victims from falling for scams. HR

Un Amore

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Unable to ignore the still-glowing embers of their scorching teenage summer romance, Alessandro and Anna fall into one another’s arms once again. However, while he throws himself into their clandestine affair with true gusto, a frightened Anna – who has more to lose (hey there, Guido) – can’t help but hold back. Kayleigh Dray

Whitstable Pearl

9pm, Drama

“The death of a diabetic estate agent force-fed marmalade” is an unbeatable plotline for a cosy crime drama. As Kerry Godliman’s restaurateur/private detective Pearl Nolan links the above murder to a mysterious influx of cash to the Kent coastal town she calls home, another agreeably inessential episode comes and goes. Jack Seale

FBI

9pm, Sky Witness

The sixth season of Law & Order supremo Dick Wolf’s crime thriller opens with a deadly bus explosion. As the team suspect terrorist activity, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) has a feeling she knows who’s responsible. Away from work, Scola (John Boyd) is juggling fatherhood with his demanding job. Hannah Verdier

Story continues

Film choice

Road House (Doug Leman, 2024), Prime Video

The cult 1989 Patrick Swayze film about a bouncer cleaning up a rough town gets an entertainingly breezy, brutal remake from Doug Leman. The amiable Jake Gyllenhaal rolls with the (many, many) punches as Dalton, a down-on-his-luck former UFC champion whose last chance saloon is a Key West bar run by Frankie (Jessica Williams). It’s a lawless place but he’s a calm and efficient operator. But then he comes up against thugs run by shady businessman Ben Brandt (Billy Magnussen), not least the unhinged Knox – played with a comic swagger by actual UFC fighter Conor McGregor. Simon Wardell

Live sport

International Football: Wales v Finland, 7.20pm, S4C

A Euros qualifier from Cardiff.