TV tonight: should this Andrew Tate documentary even have been made?

I Am Andrew Tate

Sunday, 9pm, Channel 4

There is an argument that Andrew Tate – the toxic “king of masculinity” who has become one of the most Googled people in the world – shouldn’t be given a second more airtime. Misogynistic narcissists lap up any such attention as ammunition. So what makes this documentary different? Well, it is directed by Marguerite Gaudin and executive produced by Dan Reed who both worked on Leaving Neverland. It has also been in production since Tate was arrested in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang, which he denies. It aims to find out how Tate rose to prominence, using never-before-broadcast footage, as well as interviews with fans, alleged victims and Tate himself. Hollie Richardson

Call the Midwife

8pm, BBC One

It’s springtime and Nonnatus House is starting a new midwife training scheme, which means a lively group of young women are about to bring yet more drama to Poplar. Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) has notions but a good heart, and Joyce (Renee Bailey) is a star pupil from the West Indies. While they’re dealing with their first deliveries, everyone else is preparing for the Easter pram parade. HR

The Great Pottery Throw Down

7.45pm, Channel 4

Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney returns to Stoke’s Gladstone Pottery Museum to host another 12 of Britain’s best home potters competing to be champion. Their first challenge is a surefire tearjerker – make a roast dinner set inspired by a favourite family memory – and judge Keith Brymer Jones can be relied upon to get emotional. Ellen E Jones

Vera

8pm, ITV1

What does George Michael have in common with Brenda Blethyn? That’ll be the title of this week’s mystery – Fast Love, the first episode of series 13 of the crime drama adapted from the novels by Ann Cleeves. DCI Vera Stanhope (Blethyn) investigates an apparent hit-and-run of a popular barrow boy and uncovers secrets and lies. Ali Catterall

The Tourist

9pm, BBC One

“Would you just stop with the cryptic shit and answer me?” So far, amnesiac Elliot’s (Jamie Dornan) return to Ireland in season two of this blackly comic crime drama has been full of fraught encounters with former foes. But his girlfriend Helen (Danielle Macdonald) has her own tangled past; her ex comes knocking just as she goes missing. Graeme Virtue

Silverback

9pm, BBC Two

Prolonged armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has deeply affected the eastern lowland gorilla population. Is “habituating” the endangered animals, ie maintaining prolonged contact so they no longer fear humans, the answer? Wildlife cameraman Vianet Djenguet leads a thoughtful documentary. Jack Seale

Film choice

Sound of Metal, 10.30pm, BBC Two

Is deafness a disability? That’s the question facing rock drummer and recovering addict Ruben (the rightly Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed) in Darius Marder’s thought-provoking drama. When he suddenly loses his hearing mid-tour, an angry, scared Ruben is persuaded by his bandmate and partner Lou (Olivia Cooke) to stay at a rural deaf community to try to find answers. There, under the wing of the group’s patient leader Joe (Paul Raci), he sees a possible future – but with cochlear implant surgery offering the return of some sound, he struggles with his life-changing diagnosis. Ahmed draws you in to his character’s painful progress in a story that revolves round sound – and its absence. Simon Wardell

While We Watched, 12.30am, Channel 4

In the year of an Indian election, this exemplary documentary from Vinay Shukla is a sobering reminder of how Narendra Modi’s time as prime minister has seen a reduction in democratic freedoms. Shukla’s focus is on Ravish Kumar, a veteran campaigning journalist on the independent news channel NDTV. His attempts to counteract a rise in nationalist propaganda in the media lead him to be branded a “traitor”, and death threats and the owners’ financial straits hamper his ability to do his job. Chilling and enraging, with plenty to ponder in relation to the UK’s own political discourse. SW

Live sport

Women’s Premiership Rugby: Exeter Chiefs v Ealing Trailfinders, 12.15pm, TNT Sports 1 From Sandy Park.

Snooker: The Masters, 1pm, BBC Two World champion Luca Brecel takes on Jack Lisowski in a first-round match at Alexandra Palace, London.

FA Cup Football: Arsenal v Liverpool, 4pm, BBC One A third-round tie at the Emirates.