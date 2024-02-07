TV tonight: aspiring artists capture the sights of Liverpool

Eye for detail … Stephen Mangan on Landscape Artist of the Year. Photograph: Alison White/Sky Arts

Landscape Artist of the Year 2024

8pm, Sky Arts

To Liverpool, where the Three Graces, a trio of landmarks placed proudly at the city’s Pier Head, are this week’s subject. Accurately capturing the Royal Liver Building, the Cunard Building or the Port of Liverpool Building is one thing, but for a place in the semi-final, finding a new angle on such familiar structures is the key. Jack Seale

Great British Menu

8pm, BBC Two

Andi Oliver hosts an Olympic and Paralympic Games special from London and the south-east this week. Dishes include an ancient Greek feast of turnip puree and stuffed quail, and a pistachio and honey kulfi with tapioca noodles and raspberry gel (inspired by rowing, apparently). Hollie Richardson

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It Or List It

8pm, Channel 4

To list or not to list? That is the question. And Kirstie and Phil definitely have opinions. In this catchup, they revisit Harrogate couple Carol and Andrew, seven years on, to find out whether they fell in love with their cramped three-bed semi all over again – or if they couldn’t wait to get out of dodge. Ali Catterall

Ambulance

9pm, BBC One

Another hectic shift with the North West Ambulance Service. A fall from a ladder results in back injuries requiring urgent attention. Elsewhere, an incident at McDonald’s escalates into Call the Midwife territory. Throughout, the empathy of the attending crews shines through. Graeme Virtue

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping

9pm, Channel 4

Vegas and longsuffering assistant Bev look as if they are on the edge this week as their mission to build a new Field of Dreams is scuppered by lack of land. The search for a location continues, but things are looking up as Vegas visits a pop-up site and meets a new campervan called Dean Martin. Hannah Verdier

Finders Keepers

9pm, Channel 5

It is the finale of this farcical but fun comedy-drama about father and son-in-law metal detectorists – and, the main question (aside from the consequences of stealing treasure, setting up a robbery and lying to their family) is: will the wedding finally go ahead? HR

Film choices

The Marvels (Nia DaCosta, 2023), Wednesday, Disney+

We are now midway through Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (keep up, people), and Nia DaCosta’s lighthearted contribution to the saga welcomes back Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. The problem of Carol being blessed with rather too many superpowers is solved here when she finds her abilities swapped with those of WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani, providing the “oh gosh” teen angle previously the domain of Tom Holland’s Spidey). Zawe Ashton adds a dash of sophistication as space-splitting baddie Dar-Benn, while Samuel L Jackson’s indomitable Nick Fury owns the one-liners. Simon Wardell

Atonement (Joe Wright, 2007), Wednesday, 10.40pm, BBC One

Ian McEwan’s brilliant novel of mistakes and consequences has been moulded into an assured, mature drama of devastating emotional impact. Written by Christopher Hampton and directed by Joe Wright, it traces the consequences of a misguided decision in 1935 by 13-year-old upper-class girl Briony (Saoirse Ronan) that destroys the lives of her elder sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley) and the housekeeper’s son Robbie (James McAvoy). Tragic and exhilarating. SW

Shame (Steve McQueen, 2011), Wednesday, 11.50pm, Film4

Steve McQueen releasing a new film, Occupied City (essential viewing), is a good excuse to revisit two of his earlier features. Irish republican prison tale Hunger is at 1.55am, preceded by another extreme Michael Fassbender performance in this intense, explicit 2011 drama. He plays Brandon, whose high-flying New York job and pristine if soulless lifestyle barely hide a sex addiction that threatens to engulf him. And when his singer sister Sissy (Carey Mulligan) – the more passionate, less in-control sibling – turns up, he struggles to tamp down damagingly repressed emotions. SW