TV tonight: BBC Two turns 60 with Stormzy, Dolly Parton and the Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones at Glastonbury Pyramid Stage in 2013, as featured on 60 Songs: BBC Two at 60.

The Rolling Stones at Glastonbury Pyramid Stage in 2013, as featured on 60 Songs: BBC Two at 60. Photograph: Unknown/BBC

60 Songs: BBC Two at 60

8.25pm, BBC Two

It’s BBC Two’s diamond anniversary. To celebrate, this mammoth programme (just under four hours long) is a compilation of 60 songs performed on the channel over the past 60 years. Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Stormzy and Blondie are all on the menu. Hollie Richardson

In With a Shout

6.30pm, ITV1

It may not be quite as joyous as host Joel Dommett’s other hosting gig, The Masked Singer, but there’s fun to be had with the return of the gameshow in which family teams shout answers at a screen. “Think fast, but shout faster” is the rule. HR

Bettany Hughes’ Treasures of the World

7pm, Channel 4

Any traveller will know how satisfying it is to visit a place and find it exactly as the history books described. This week, Bettany Hughes has that experience in Tbilisi whose old town completely matches her expectations. She also learns the truth behind the legend of Jason and the Argonauts. Phil Harrison

Our Dream Farm With Matt Baker

8pm, Channel 4

The National Trust’s search for the next tenants of the Wallington Estate in Northumberland has so far seen the applicants deal with lambs and beavers – but now it’s time to get to business. Matt Baker will test the would-be residents at the local market, where they’ll have to sell, sell, sell. HR

Wisting

9pm, BBC Four

In the concluding double bill of the Norwegian crime drama, the hunt for the kidnappers has turned into a race against time after a surveillance operation goes horribly wrong. But to make sense of the present, lugubrious cop William Wisting needs to address the case’s historical roots. PH

Traces

9.15pm, BBC One

It has been a choppy second season for the Scottish CSI-alike, losing key cast members and lathering up some soapy romance. But there is still a creepy guy planting pipe bombs in Dundee on the loose. So is now really the time for the counter-terrorism unit to remove forensic expert Sarah (Laura Fraser) from the case? Graeme Virtue

Film choice

D.O.A., 6am, Talking Pictures TV

A man walks into a police station. “I want to report a murder.” “Who was murdered?” “I was.” So begins Rudolph Maté’s relentless thriller, starring Edmond O’Brien as small-town accountant Frank, surreptitiously given a fast-acting incurable poison while on a holiday in San Francisco and racing against time to discover the identity of his killer. O’Brien is a convincing ladies’ man turned Philip Marlowe-style sleuth, with his increasingly sweaty, desperate hunt taking him from jazz bar to swish apartment to warehouse shootout. Simon Wardell

Phil Spector, 4.30am, Sky Cinema Greats

With its hefty factual disclaimer at the start, David Mamet’s 2013 drama about music producer Phil Spector’s 2007 trial for the murder of Lana Clarkson is more concerned with the pros and cons of fame than actual guilt or innocence. Playing the outlandishly bewigged Spector, Al Pacino delivers Mamet’s reams of dialogue with relish – either grandstanding or touchingly vulnerable as he rails against detractors past and present – with Helen Mirren’s more measured Linda Kenney Baden both defence counsel and confidante. SW

Live sport

Snooker: The World Championship, 10am, BBC Two A fortnight of green baize action from Sheffield starts here.

Horse Racing: Scottish Grand National, 1pm, ITV1 The big race from Ayr is at 3.35pm.

Women’s Six Nations Rugby England v Ireland, 1.45pm, BBC Two Coverage from the penultimate round of fixtures at Twickenham.

FA Cup Football: Man City v Chelsea, 4.45pm, BBC One The first semi-final from Wembley. Coventry v Man United is on ITV1 on Sunday from 2.30pm.

Super League Rugby: Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards, 3pm, Sky Sports Main Event From the Halliwell Jones Stadium.