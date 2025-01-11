TV tonight: the beautiful islands that barely any humans have visited

Our Tiny Islands

8pm, Channel 4

Northern Ireland’s uninhabited Cockle Island; the 140-strong archipelago that make the sunny Isles of Scilly; the remote Fair Isle between Orkney and Shetland – these are just a handful of the 6,000 islands in the UK. This four-parter explores them in detail, and in this first episode we meet oyster farmers and a sheep-keeping fire officer. Hollie Richardson

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

6pm, Channel 4

Following a documentary about her breast cancer diagnosis, and despite reports of planning permission battles, nothing stops Sarah Beeny from her Somerset renovation project. In this latest series, she has big plans for the caravan in the barn – turning it into a living space for when her children’s band, Entitled Sons, are on tour. HR

When Elvis Met Priscilla

6pm, Sky Arts

In 1959, 14-year-old Priscilla Wagner got a problematic new boyfriend: he was 10 years older, grieving his mother, surrounded by creepy hangers-on – and the most famous man in the world. This documentary explores the complex, troubling relationship that was Elvis Presley’s only marriage. Jack Seale

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV1

Spag Bol (AKA Kate Garraway) and Pegasus (AKA Prue Leith) were the first two contestants to get the boot, which means 10 characters including Dressed Crab, Teeth, Bush and Tattoo are still in the game. Suranne Jones is the guest panellist trying to work out what the hell is happening. HR

Dart Kings

9pm, Sky Documentaries

A series rich in anecdote and archive now profiles Jocky Wilson, whose heavy drinking and unconcealed emotions made him the cult hero of 80s darts. After a troubled childhood and then classist abuse from the press, Wilson’s vulnerability helped make the 1989 world final a heart-stopping spectacle. JS

North Shore

9.30pm, ITV1

The crime drama about a British detective (John Bradley) reluctantly working with an Aussie detective (Kirsty Sturgess) in Sydney to solve the murder of the daughter of Joanne Froggatt’s uptight UK politician continues. A public appeal starts, while the two mismatched detectives attempt to get on better. HR

Film choices

12 Angry Men, 1.30pm, Sky Arts

Sidney Lumet’s exceptional legal drama takes the idea of a bunch of ordinary people judging the actions of another person and shows up its fallibility in the face of prejudice, lack of empathy and plain stupidity. A calm but stalwart Henry Fonda is the lone juror unconvinced that an 18-year-old boy accused of killing his father is guilty. In an increasingly sweaty jury room, he picks apart the evidence and opinions of the other men (the source play was written before women were allowed to be jurors) in an astute exploration of the concept of reasonable doubt. Simon Wardell

Get Away, 10.10pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Producer, writer and star Nick Frost brings us a blood-soaked horror comedy that tries to splice Midsommar and Inside No 9. He plays a British man going on holiday with wife Aisling Bea and their two teenage kids to a small Swedish island, which is about to celebrate a festival commemorating a plague-inspired quarantine and subsequent cannibalism 200 years earlier. The residents are typically hostile – chanting, wearing masks, chucking dead animals around – however not everyone is who they appear to be. SW

Slumdog Millionaire, 1.15am, Film4

It is easy to forget it won eight Oscars back in 2009, but Danny Boyle’s zippy film is still a terrific watch. Dev Patel’s teenager Jamal appears on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and looks set to win the 20m-rupee top prize, despite being an uneducated kid from a Mumbai slum. A series of flashbacks around each question in the quiz reveal how he knows the answer – a contrived but clever structure to Jamal’s backstory. And the film never sugar-coats the things he does or witnesses, from anti-Muslim riots to begging gangs and sexual exploitation. SW

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Liverpool v Accrington Stanley, 11:30am, ITV1 Followed by Man City v Salford City at 5.30pm on BBC One.

Women’s International Cricket: Australia v England, 11pm, TNT Sports 1 The first ODI in the multi-format series at North Sydney Oval.

Tennis: Australian Open, 12.30am, Eurosport 1 Day one of the opening grand slam event of the season.