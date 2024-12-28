TV tonight: beautiful tributes to Maggie Smith and more greats we lost in 2024

Lives Well Lived

6pm, BBC Two

The poignant tribute show to great actors, writers, broadcasters and sports stars who died over the last 12 months, hosted by Kirsty Wark. Dame Maggie Smith is celebrated by Frances de la Tour, while Steve Wright is remembered by his Radio 2 colleagues, Edna O’Brien is honoured by fellow novelist Anne Enright, and former England manager Roy Hodgson pays respects to fellow manager Sven-Göran Eriksson. Hollie Richardson

Deal Or No Deal: Celebrity Special

6pm, ITV1

Olympic medallist and all-round good egg Katarina Johnson-Thompson is in the hot seat, joined by family and friends. There’s also a solid lineup of Olympians and Paralympians including sprinters Adam Gemili and Colin Jackson and the sprinter and long jumper Zak Skinner. Hannah Verdier

PopMaster TV: Festive DJ Special

6pm, Channel 4

Surely five national radio DJs will ace Ken Bruce’s festive TV edition of the legendary music quiz? Bob Harris, Katie Thistleton, OJ Borg, Jenny Powell and Rickie Haywood-Williams are the names putting their knowledge to the test to become Christmas PopMaster, and their reputations (maybe even careers) on the line. HR

Maggie Smith at the BBC

7pm, BBC Two

Maggie Smith certainly knew how to win an interview with her acerbic wit, so prepare to laugh hard at this archival collection of her best moments at the BBC. Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi also reflect on their old friend, while Celia Imrie narrates. HR

What We Were Watching: Christmas 1984

7pm, BBC Four

Christmas 1984 represented the end of a TV era. Early the next year, a new soap called EastEnders launched and Christmas telly would never be the same again. So what were we watching? Grace Dent runs the retro rule over the schedules. And the answer is: mainly Band Aid, Dallas, Dynasty and Miss Marple. Phil Harrison

Oasis: There and Then

9pm, Sky Arts

Relive forever: for those who missed out on 2025’s hottest tickets, a night of Oasis concert films might ease the pain. It kicks off with the Manchester band’s mid-90s imperial phase, including highlights from a home-town show at Maine Road stadium. An intimate 2008 gig for 100 fans is then followed by a rowdy Wembley blowout circa 2000. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, 9pm, Sky Documentaries

Clearly something of his most famous character rubbed off on Christopher Reeve. As Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s touching documentary reveals, after he was paralysed from the neck down after a horse-riding accident, the previously sporty film star became a stalwart campaigner for spinal injury and stem cell research. The film flips between before and after, giving a rounded picture of the actor and the man. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Men’s Premiership Rugby Union: Bath Rugby v Saracens, noon, TNT Sports 1 At the Recreation Ground. Followed by Harlequins v Leicester Tigers at 5.15pm.

World Darts Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event Three third-round matches from Alexandra Palace.

Women’s Premiership Rugby: Harlequins v Leicester Tigers, 2.45pm, TNT Sports 1 At Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.