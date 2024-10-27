TV tonight: Ben Wheatley’s starry zombie horror about the old eating the young

Generation Z

9pm, Channel 4

A gang of care home residents turning into flesh-eating zombies after a chemical leak is a strong sell for a horror drama. Better still, it is a story told by writer Ben Wheatley and a top cast led by Sue Johnston, Anita Dobson, Robert Lindsay and Johnny Vegas. But this is even fleshier than that; it is an exploration of community and intergenerational understanding, as teenagers deal with their own issues – incel culture, abusive step-parents, bad romances – while their grandparents are eating whatever meat they can get their hands on. There’s a lot going on but, deeper themes aside, it’s fun to see a blood-smeared Johnston revelling in a monstrous role. Hollie Richardson

Kingdom Uncovered: Inside Saudi Arabia

10.15pm, ITV1

“Don’t be fooled,” warns a young woman at the start of this alarming investigation into human rights in Saudi Arabia, talking about its government’s claims that the country is under radical transformation. She is trying to find out whether her sister – who was imprisoned for tweeting about women’s rights – is still alive. Elsewhere, an undercover reporter speaks to migrant workers who claim they cannot afford to eat after not being paid for 10 months: “We feel trapped like slaves.” HR

Scotland: The New Wild

8pm, BBC Two

A pair of peregrine falcons in Edinburgh, water voles on dry land in Glasgow and a family of foxes who have made their home by the Water of Leith are this week’s stars. The focus is on the Lowlands, with its urban centres and bustling human population, where wildlife is making a comeback, often in unlikely spots. Hannah Verdier

Showtrial

9pm, BBC One

As the twisty legal drama nears the end, the trial finally gets under way. Defence solicitor Sam (Adeel Akhtar) does his best to clear the name of PC Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha), who is accused of mowing down a climate protester with his car, but Justin’s unpredictability threatens to topple Sam’s efforts as the pressure ramps up. Nicole Vassell

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

9pm, BBC Two

More wholesome riverside happenings with Bob and Paul, and the twosome’s search for perch continues at the River Ouse in Bedfordshire, where they’re hoping for a big one. After their efforts, Bob treats Paul to a special meal: slow-cooked tripe, anyone? HR

Chimp Crazy

9pm, Sky Documentaries

The final part of this year’s wildest documentary series begins with the film-makers becoming a major part of the story. After chimp enthusiast Tonia Haddix implies it’s time to euthanise Tonka, the great ape she’s secretly kept in her basement for years, the people behind the cameras alert Peta of her private zookeeping. Fireworks, and major life changes for Tonia and Tonka, ensue. NV

Live sport

Women’s Premiership Rugby: Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury, 12.30pm, TNT Sports 1 At Stonex Stadium.

International Rugby League: England v Samoa, 2pm, BBC Two George Williams captains the home side in the first in a two-match series at Brick Community Stadium, Wigan.

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Newcastle, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event At Stamford Bridge. Followed by Arsenal v Liverpool at 4pm.

Premiership Rugby Union: Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins, 2.45pm, TNT Sports 1 At Sandy Park.