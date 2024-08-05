TV tonight: all bets are off in the House of the Dragon season finale

House of the Dragon

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has raised her dragon-flying “army of bastards”. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) is having a breakdown. Daemon (Matt Smith) is being bossed around by a gutsy little boy. And the dragons are getting more screen time than ever before – even Silverwing is back with a Flea Bottom drunk on her back. The season finale is ripe for a blazing showdown, and with no previews available, anything could – and most likely will – happen and change the course of the story. Hollie Richardson

Yorkshire By the Sea

8pm, Channel 4

The ruggedly beautiful Yorkshire coastline is the focus of this factual series. We meet the Robson family from Bridlington who have been fishing in the area for generations, join the volunteers trying to protect the half-million birds nesting on the region’s chalk cliffs – and head to the resort fondly known as “Scarbados”. Phil Harrison

Lucy Letby: Did She Really Do It?

9pm, Channel 5

The UK’s most notorious neonatal nurse is serving a whole-life jail term after being found guilty of multiple murders and attempted murders of babies in her care. But in the year since Letby’s sentencing, her prosecution has come under fierce scrutiny. This documentary highlights some of the key questions being raised in an understandably emotive case. Graeme Virtue

Spent

10pm, BBC Two

It’s the penultimate episode of Michelle de Swarte’s funny, snarky, oddly poignant series in which she plays Mia, a model attempting to rebuild her life in London. Mia reluctantly faces responsibility when Chrissy is taken ill and Ella needs a temporary guardian. And on top of that, she finds herself having to organise a birthday party. PH

On the Edge

10pm, Channel 4

The drama anthology showcasing new writers returns with three stories. The opener, Wet Look, by Toby Parker Rees stars Tanya Reynolds as Gwynn, a mermaid who has lost her tail, and Iwan Rheon as Rob, her loving but baffled boyfriend. It works as a sweet and smart metaphor for disability, accepting otherness and the importance of honest communication. PH

The Great

11.40pm, Channel 4

Is this how Russian roulette was invented? The Pugachev plot has left her country in chaos, and with a peasant uprising imminent Catherine (Elle Fanning) has plenty to be depressed about. Still, pointing a possibly loaded gun at your head every morning probably isn’t the safest way to determine a divine right to rule. The finale follows as part of tonight’s double bill. Ellen E Jones

Live sport

Olympics 2024, 6.45am, BBC One

The British defend their mixed relay triathlon title, and Keely Hodgkinson is due to compete in the 800m final.