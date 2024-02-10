TV tonight: Big Zuu’s fantastically fun foodie tour ends on a high

Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours on ITV1. Photograph: ITV

Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours

10.45pm, ITV1

Big Zuu takes on Valencia – AKA the world capital of anti-tourism – in this week’s gastronomic episode, which is the last in the refreshingly fun foodie series. Joined by comedian Sindhu Vee, the rapper chomps his way through platefuls of squid ink paella, tigernut milk, pumpkin doughnuts and more – so keep a napkin on hand to mop up the drool: it’s salivating stuff. Kayleigh Dray

Gladiators

5.50pm, BBC One

More “epic and brutal battles” with the Gladioli. Paul from Sheffield, a 57-year-old grandad, faces Phantom. Betti from Bolton, who likes throwing tyres around on farms, is up against pro-rugby player Fury in the Ring. But can she out-tackle her formidable opponent? “It felt like being rammed into a fence!” Ali Catterall

The Masked Singer

7.15pm, ITV1

In last week’s double elimination, Dippy Egg was revealed to be Nicky Campbell – judge Davina McCall’s Long Lost Family co-host (“We’ve been working together for 13 years and I cannot believe I didn’t recognise your voice,” she cried). Maypole also turned out to be former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton – so who’s next to “take it off”? Hollie Richardson

The Traitors Australia

8pm, BBC Three

Admittedly, it hasn’t exactly enjoyed the same hype levels as the UK version, but if you’ve been following the Aussie series, get the goblets and cloaks out for a tense and unpredictable climax. And if you’ve missed the show before now (too busy watching Harry lie his way to victory?), you can catch up with the whole thing on iPlayer. HR

Love Songs at the BBC: Volume 3

8.35pm, BBC Two

It’s Valentine’s week, so buckle up for a third volume of schmoozy hits from the BBC archive – ranging from the Carpenters to Meat Loaf and Rihanna. For those not in the mood, tune in at 9.35pm instead, when the heartbreak hits are unleashed, including Lewis Capaldi, Sting and Toni Braxton. HR

Señorita 89

9pm, BBC Four

A shocking revelation, a revenge plot and a heated defamation case are the least of everyone’s problems in this week’s intense concluding double bill of Señorita 89, as Raúl drastically decides to get rid of the women of La Encantada. But there’s still a beauty competition to win and an opportunity to expose Raúl. KD

Live sport

Premier League Football: Man City v Everton, 11am, TNT Sports 1 Followed by Nottingham Forest v Newcastle at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v France, 1.15pm, BBC One Followed by England v Wales at 4pm on ITV1.