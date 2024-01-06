TV tonight: Big Zuu and Will Poulter kick off a super fun new foodie series

Photograph: ITV

Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours

10pm, ITV1

“People dream of seeing the world. But I’m here to eat it.” Big Zuu isn’t joking. In this new series, he and a celebrity (this time, the game and very hungry Will Poulter) will visit a city every week to sample its defining dishes. First: Bologna, where the pair enjoy ragu for breakfast, gelato for a mid-morning snack and an assortment of other delicacies thereafter. There’s banter aplenty and a few insights into local food customs but mainly it’s about Zuu, whose enthusiasm is irresistible. Phil Harrison

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV1

This week sees Air Fryer battle it out with Bubble Tea and Chicken Caesar go head-to-oversized-foam-head with Piranha, while panellists including Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan attempt to decipher the clues to their identities. As ever, though, the most pressing question is not “Who’s behind the mask?” but “Who comes up with these costume ideas?” Ellen E Jones

The Weakest Link

7.45pm, BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan fires teasers at some of Britain’s most recognisable voices for a radio special. Lining up for potential embarrassment are BBC 5 Live’s Rick Edwards, airwaves stalwart Fi Glover, veteran commercial DJ Dave Berry and drummer/weatherman Owain Wyn Evans. Jack Seale

Shirley Bassey at the BBC: Volume 2

8.30pm, BBC Two

When Shirley Bassey sings Hey Jude, such is her extraordinary delivery that it sounds, frankly, like a threat: “Remember to let her under your skin” – or I’ll duff you up. This, and other classics, from My Way to The Way We Were and Copacabana are given the unique Tiger Bay treatment in this glorious collection. Ali Catterall

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

8.30pm, ITV1

Offering a cash prize with no upper limit is already quite a flex. But to help launch the third series of their hi-tech gameshow in which every answer is a number, Ant and Dec have secretly recruited an Oscar-nominated star. It’s a fun cameo that delights Kent sisters Tina and Tracy before they begin their ascent of the Limitless Ladder. Graeme Virtue

The Good Life: 50 Years of Laughter

8.30pm, Channel 5

A celebration of the enduring 70s domestic sitcom in which Richard Briers and Felicity Kendal’s ineptly self-sufficient couple Tom and Barbara lived next door to the uptight (but very patient) Jerry and Margot, played by Paul Eddington and Penelope Keith. Expect classic moments from the show plus cast interviews and a few bloopers. PH

Film choice

Good Grief, Netflix

Marc (Daniel Levy) has spent a year grieving the death in a car crash of his author husband Oliver (Luke Evans), helped out by his best mates, the peppy Sophie (a superb Ruth Negga) and Himesh Patel’s more downbeat Thomas. However, revelations about Oliver’s life leave Marc scrabbling to make sense of his marriage – with a trip to the archetypically romantic city of Paris focusing his feelings. Schitt’s Creek alumnus Levy’s debut as writer-director begins as a three-hankie weepie but evolves into a subtler tale of sadness and betrayal, laced with humour. Simon Wardell

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1pm, BBC Two

The monolithic joys of Monument Valley and star John Wayne are on full display in John Ford’s mature western. It’s a move away from the reductive “cowboys and Indians” template, giving depth to the cavalry’s ostensible enemies. Wayne’s captain Nathan Brittles is six days away from retirement when news of the defeat of Custer at Little Big Horn puts his fort on high alert. Using all his experience, Brittles manages his young troops and his commander’s wife and niece while avoiding sparking a pitched battle with Native American warriors. SW

Tremors, 9pm, Comedy Central

The regrettable sequels (six plus a TV spin-off) shouldn’t detract from the simple pleasures of this 1990 comedy horror. In what is basically a classic western plotline, a group of people find themselves trapped in a Nevada desert town – though here it’s giant, subterranean worms assailing them. Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward are the odd-job men who realise that anyone who walks on the bare earth triggers the creatures to attack. Luckily, there’s a geology student and a survivalist couple among their motley crew to offer solutions. SW

Parallel Mothers, 9pm, BBC Four

Pedro Almodóvar’s 2021 twisty Spanish drama explores family secrets in the domestic and national spheres and features a standout performance from Penélope Cruz. She plays photographer Janis, who gets pregnant by a forensic anthropologist investigating the forgotten civil war victims of Franco – including her ancestors. When her newborn gets swapped with that of the young Ana (Milena Smit), fate intertwines their lives. The political subplot deserves more space but it’s still a forceful experience. SW

Live sport

Tennis: The Brisbane International, 6am, Sky Sports Main Event The men’s semi-final. Both singles finals are on Sunday from 6am.

Alpine Skiing, 8.15am, Eurosport 1 The women’s World Cup giant slalom at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia.

FA Cup Football: Sunderland v Newcastle, noon, ITV1 A third-round tie at the Stadium of Light. Followed by Middlesbrough v Aston Villa at 5.25pm on BBC One.

Premiership Rugby Union: Leicester Tigers v Saracens, 2.30pm, TNT Sports 1 At Welford Road Stadium. Bath v Gloucester is on Sunday at 2.30pm.

PGA Tour Golf, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event Day three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.