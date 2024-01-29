TV tonight: Boris Johnson, Volodymyr Zelenskiy and others recall the day the war started

Photograph: Alamy/BBC/Zinc Media

Putin vs the West: At War

9pm, BBC Two

It has been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and this is the second series by Norma Percy telling the inside story of the events. In the first, sobering part, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and UN ambassadors speak frankly about what happened when Putin attempted to cause discord within Nato and test Ukraine’s allies on the day of the anticipated invasion. Hollie Richardson

Michael Mosley: Secrets of Your Big Shop

8pm, Channel 4

In the last episode of this slightly too eye-opening series, in which Mosley tells people what food is making them sick, he meets Ricardo and Ambrose, who are worried about their hearts and weight ahead of their wedding. Plus, Mosley finds out what a “skinny girl shot” is. HR

Silent Witness

9pm, BBC One

In the first of another intense two-parter, the team – with all of their brittle gallows humour intact – investigate the mummified corpse of a woman who died alone in a flat. Nobody missed this Jane Doe enough to notice she had been gone for a year. So who was she? The Lyell gang find themselves dragged into a murky world of criminal activity to discover the truth. Kayleigh Dray

Born from the Same Stranger

9pm, ITV1

“It’s like Whac-a-Mole; they keep popping up!” The extraordinary and heart-wrenching series in which people conceived using sperm donors look for their half-siblings continues. This time, Isabel finds her embryo donor and learns she has a genetic twin born seven years before her. HR

To Catch a Copper

9pm, Channel 4

This new series allows camera access in Avon and Somerset Police’s professional standards department. It starts with cases of officers being accused of seriously mistreating or sexually exploiting people – including a woman with mental health issues who says she was mocked by two officers. HR

True Detective: Night Country

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Casting Jodie Foster as the lead and relocating this moody, macho murder anthology to the endless night of Alaska has brought a freshness (and frostiness) to season four. Now back working with her old partner, Foster’s flinty police chief Danvers uncovers yet more links between the research station killings and one of her coldest cases. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

The Lost City of Z (James Gray, 2016), 9pm, Great! Movies

Percy Fawcett was one of a long line of explorers during Britain’s imperial age drawn to the world’s darker corners, several of whom faced tragic ends. In James Gray’s period adventure, Charlie Hunnam plays the career soldier with stiff upper lip intact but an innate humanity towards the peoples he encounters. This brings its reward on expeditions into the uncharted Amazon when he learns of a mysterious lost civilisation. His obsession never reaches the monomaniacal heights of a Werner Herzog character, but there’s enough death and derring-do to engage. Simon Wardell